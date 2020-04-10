+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 03:19:00

Local Health Plan donates 15,000 Surgical Masks to Riverside and San Bernardino County Medical Associations

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) sourced and donated 15,000 surgical masks to Riverside County Medical Association (RCMA) and San Bernardino County Medical Society (SBCMS) Thursday afternoon.

IEHP’s Business Continuity Director Philip Lo, Senior Facilities Coordinator Christopher Aguas and Facilities Coordinator Marquis Wilson present 7,500 surgical masks to SBCMS's Membership Director Soteria Cobb.

Receiving 7,500 surgical masks each, the two county medical associations will organize and distribute masks to local physicians and staff.

"RCMA has been working tirelessly to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) for physicians providing care to patients who must be seen in-person rather than through telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis. Without PPE, doctors and their staff put their patients and themselves at risk," said RCMA Executive Director Dolores Green. "In partnership with IEHP, RCMA is able to ensure PPE are being supplied to practices so physicians can continue to care for their patients."

While this is a limited supply of masks, IEHP is making every effort to find ways to help Riverside and San Bernardino County Medical Associations and partners obtain the PPE they need to keep medical professionals safe.

"This is not IEHP's first donation and it will not be our last," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "We'll do all we can to ensure our county partners have what they need to stay safe and continue to care for our communities."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-health-plan-donates-15-000-surgical-masks-to-riverside-and-san-bernardino-county-medical-associations-301038699.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

