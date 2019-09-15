15.09.2019 07:00:00

Local Grand Junction Dealership Offers Multilingual Staff to Help Others

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During any shopping experience, it is important to know the details of what is going on. You want to make sure you are making a fully informed purchase before agreeing to buy anything. Ensuring that you're getting a fair deal is important in establishing trust.

Trust can be hard to establish if both sides have trouble communicating with each other. If a customer is unable to understand the salesperson, and vice versa, that will have a negative impact on the relationship. Carville's Auto Mart has taken steps to hopefully remedy this obstacle.

Members of the staff at Carville's Auto Mart can speak Spanish, which can help foster conversation with customers who might feel more comfortable speaking Spanish. This is meant to help make every feel comfortable at Carville's Auto Mart no matter what. No customer should suffer any negative consequences because of their native language.

Customers who wish to seek out Carville's Auto Mart for their help have a variety of different ways to reach out to the dealership. The first point of contact would be their website where customers can interact with staff. Customers who wish to reach out to the Spanish speaking staff can also call 855-979-3817. The dealership also has a physical location at 2507 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction, CO 81505.

 

SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart

