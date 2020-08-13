+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 02:00:00

Local dealership offers limited-time specials on several new Volkswagen models

ELGIN, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those on the hunt for a new Volkswagen model in Elgin or the surrounding area may rejoice; Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving the entire aforementioned region, is offering an array of specials that make such a purchase less of a financial burden. Currently, offers on hand include low financing rates and MSRP discounts.

The financing elements of the offers are part of the still-enduring Volkswagen Community-Driven Promise. This program was implemented by Volkswagen soon after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was extended through the summer in an effort to continue helping to alleviate the financial burden of the pandemic on prospective Volkswagen drivers.

Most of the current offers at Elgin Volkswagen are slated to expire on Aug. 31, 2020. The Community Driven Promise, according to the page dedicated to the program on the Elgin website, is slated to end on Aug. 30. As a result, those interested are encouraged to hurry in soon to take advantage before the month reaches its finale.

Offers currently in play at Elgin Volkswagen include:

  • 0% APR for 60 months on a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
  • 0.9% APR for 60 months on a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
  • Up to $6,000 off the MSRP of a 2020 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T R-Line
  • 0% APR for 72 months on a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 6-Manual, or purchase the model starting at $17,001
  • 0% APR for 72 months on a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T, or purchase the model starting at $23,385

Interested individuals should note that the savings above are based on the MSRP, which may not reflect the actual selling price. The offers are available to qualified buyers with approved credit. Most of the offers apply to specific models, all the way down to specific VIN numbers.

Those interested in the offers listed above for the month of August are encouraged to learn more on the Elgin Volkswagen website at http://www.elginvw.com. The dealership is also available by phone at 877-797-6424. Finally, individuals who wear masks and practice responsible social distancing may head to the dealership location itself at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin.

 

SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 506.80
2.53 %
Givaudan 3’802.00
2.18 %
Lonza Grp 558.20
2.08 %
CS Group 10.67
1.76 %
The Swatch Grp 202.80
1.73 %
ABB 24.20
0.71 %
UBS Group 11.46
0.70 %
SGS 2’405.00
0.54 %
LafargeHolcim 44.59
0.47 %
Alcon 57.26
0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
12.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.08.20
Vontobel: Defensive Konsumgüteraktien - Verteidigungsarbeit steht im Mittelpunkt
12.08.20
SMI - droht neues Ungemach?
11.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse freundlich - SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX knackt 13.000er-Marke -- Wall Street und US-Techbörse legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel höher. Die US-Börsen notierten im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB