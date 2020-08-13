Local dealership offers limited-time specials on several new Volkswagen models

ELGIN, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those on the hunt for a new Volkswagen model in Elgin or the surrounding area may rejoice; Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving the entire aforementioned region, is offering an array of specials that make such a purchase less of a financial burden. Currently, offers on hand include low financing rates and MSRP discounts.

The financing elements of the offers are part of the still-enduring Volkswagen Community-Driven Promise. This program was implemented by Volkswagen soon after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was extended through the summer in an effort to continue helping to alleviate the financial burden of the pandemic on prospective Volkswagen drivers.

Most of the current offers at Elgin Volkswagen are slated to expire on Aug. 31, 2020. The Community Driven Promise, according to the page dedicated to the program on the Elgin website, is slated to end on Aug. 30. As a result, those interested are encouraged to hurry in soon to take advantage before the month reaches its finale.

Offers currently in play at Elgin Volkswagen include:



0% APR for 60 months on a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

0.9% APR for 60 months on a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Up to $6,000 off the MSRP of a 2020 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T R-Line

off the MSRP of a 2020 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T R-Line 0% APR for 72 months on a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 6-Manual, or purchase the model starting at $17,001

0% APR for 72 months on a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T, or purchase the model starting at $23,385

Interested individuals should note that the savings above are based on the MSRP, which may not reflect the actual selling price. The offers are available to qualified buyers with approved credit. Most of the offers apply to specific models, all the way down to specific VIN numbers.

Those interested in the offers listed above for the month of August are encouraged to learn more on the Elgin Volkswagen website at http://www.elginvw.com. The dealership is also available by phone at 877-797-6424. Finally, individuals who wear masks and practice responsible social distancing may head to the dealership location itself at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin.

SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen