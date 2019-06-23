23.06.2019 23:00:00

Local Dealership Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Has Pre-Owned Vehicles for Sale

PEORIA, Ariz., June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attention all luxury vehicle shoppers. Local dealership Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has pre-owned luxury vehicles for sale in Peoria. Any person living in or near Phoenix, Gilbert or other surrounding areas are only a short drive away from their dream car.

Among these deals are the ever-popular Mercedes-Benz E-Class and C-Class. Shoppers who are interested in their first luxury model might want to pick the C-Class. It has a variety of luxury technology features but isn't as pricy as some of its compatriots. Those who are already acquainted with luxury vehicles might be drawn to the E-Class, which boasts even more luxury features like massaging leather seats and even an acoustic comfort package to quiet the interior of the car.

Included in this pre-owned sale are other non-Mercedes-Benz vehicles as well. Some brands include Audi and Land Rover. This variety of styles, brands and models provide an excellent selection for shoppers to choose from. These vehicle specials are listed on http://www.arrowheadmb.com along with other new and used models currently on the dealership lot. More information on various Mercedes-Benz models can be found on the dealership's various research pages and blog posts.

Local residents who are interested in these vehicle deals are encouraged to contact Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead today. Shoppers can schedule a test drive to take a closer look at their future luxury vehicle. The dealership is also able to answer any questions and shoppers can work with the finance team to figure out which model fits with their budget.

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.06.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
21.06.19
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
21.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
21.06.19
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
21.06.19
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Samstag
VW entzieht Skoda Mandat für Mehrmarkenwerk
Bank of America: Anleger sind so verunsichert wie seit Finanzkrise 2008 nicht mehr
Apple-Aktie: Analyst stellt neue 5G-iPhones für das nächste Jahr in Aussicht
Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Nach Euphorie über Facebook-Coin Libra: Ist das die grosse Chance für Kryptowährungen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin-Kurs klettert zwischenzeitlich über 11'000 US-Dollar
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB