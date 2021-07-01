SMI 11’963 0.2%  SPI 15’358 0.1%  Dow 34’503 0.6%  DAX 15’569 0.3%  Euro 1.0981 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’075 0.3%  Gold 1’777 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’176 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9244 -0.1%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
01.07.2021 14:39:00

Local climate advocates applaud U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett for supporting major climate bill

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Austin chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) met with Rep. Lloyd Doggett where he announced that he would sign on as a cosponsor of the Energy Innovation Act (H.R. 2307).

Rep. Doggett joins 74 other House colleagues in supporting the bill.

The Energy Innovation Act is one of the most robust pieces of climate legislation on the table in Congress. It will put a price on carbon pollution and allocate that revenue to Americans as a monthly dividend or "carbon cash back" payment.

The bill is expected to drive down America's carbon pollution by at least 30% in the first five years and put us on a path to net-zero by 2050. As it does so, it will also improve health and save lives by reducing the pollution that Americans breathe. It will boost the economy by spurring clean energy innovation and job growth.

"Rep. Doggett has worked tirelessly for low income and underserved families for decades and is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal; so showing that our Carbon Dividend bill benefits these groups while lowering emissions was critical." says Jeff Baker, retired city of Austin firefighter and TX-35 constituent.

The Austin chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby has met with Rep. Doggett's office dozens of times in the last decade and organized many phone calls and constituent letters to the office about climate change and the need for solutions. Our last meeting included a labor representative and several high school students.

Since its introduction, the Energy Innovation Act has garnered supportive reactions from economists, advocacy groups, faith groups and citizens. Here are statements from the Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Alliance for Market Solutions and more.

Locally, Carbon Fee & Dividend is endorsed by the Austin City Council, the San Antonio Express News, and dozens of local businesses and organizations. In addition a CCL chapter member Matt Weldon convinced Austin Energy to internally put a small price on carbon resulting in less reliance on coal power, lowering emissions.

Here in central Texas we're already feeling the impact of climate change. According to Bruce Melton, ClimateDiscovery.org "a collapse of the polar vortex that sent an astonishingly unprecedented winter weather disaster into Texas resulted in a cascade of catastrophes killing up to 978 and costing between $200 and $295 billion, as much as Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina combined." 

We're ready for Congress to work together and take action. We deeply appreciate Rep. Doggett responding to our concerns and supporting this ambitious carbon pricing bill.

CONTACT: Jeff Baker, CCL Liaison TX-35, 313528@email4pr.com 512-751-2154

Citizens' Climate Lobby is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. The group has been the primary catalyst for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. To learn more about our work, visit citizensclimatelobby.org.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-climate-advocates-applaud-us-congressman-lloyd-doggett-for-supporting-major-climate-bill-301323848.html

SOURCE Citizens Climate Lobby

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

12:02 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
11:16 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
09:46 Vontobel: derimail - Bonuszertifikate entdecken
09:32 Marktüberblick: Nordex nachbörslich unter Druck
09:09 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
07:05 Weekly-Hits: US-Berichtssaison – Fitnesstest für die Wall Street / Alcon, Sonova, Straumann – Gefragte Medizintechnik
29.06.21 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bâloise plant nach Lancierung in Frankreich weitere Expansion - Bâloise-Aktie geht schwächer aus dem Handel
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Credit Suisse prüft wohl Umbau des Private Bankings - CS-Aktie schliesst im Minus
US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Rot-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach Bitcoin-Korrektur: Cathie Woods ARK Invest kauft bei Coinbase-Aktie und Grayscale Bitcoin Trust nach
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie weit im Minus
CS-Aktie gewinnt: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
SMI stabil -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: Hoher Impfschutz auch bei längerem Abstand der Impfdosen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit