01.11.2019 18:46:00

Local Car Wash Gives Back for the Holidays

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is giving back to the community for the holidays. From November 1stDecember 23rd, bring four cans of food to any location and get a free super wash. All food items collected will be donated to each wash's local food bank to help families in need.

This is the 2nd year Rainforest has hosted the canned food drive. Last year they collected over 3,000 cans of food and this year they are hoping to beat last year's number and reach over 4,000. Rainforest Car Wash has locations in Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, and Medina.

About Rainforest Car Wash: Rainforest Car Wash is a chain of state-of-the-art themed car washes located in Northeast Ohio. By blending art, science, and fun Rainforest is more than a wash; it's an experience!

www.rfwash.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-car-wash-gives-back-for-the-holidays-300950006.html

SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash

