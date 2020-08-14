+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 20:49:00

Local Austin School, EAPrep, Shares School Reopening Plan During COVID-19 Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- East Austin College Prep (EAPrep) will be opening on time and virtually on August 18th until further notice in order to keep students, families, staff, and community members safe. EAPrep is enrolling grades Pre-K 3 through 11th.

After surveying all families, it was found that less than 20% of families wanted their students to participate in on-campus learning and activities. The school's plan is to conduct virtual learning for a minimum of 3 weeks with plans to increase while monitoring the current health response in Travis County. The school board is paying attention to and following the guidance from both local and state health and education organizations like Health and Human Services and the Texas Education Agency.

Survey results from the local community and all stakeholders determined that reliable technology and wireless access would have to be reinforced to create a successful online learning solution. EAPrep invested $120,000 to enhance online learning such as the purchasing of chromebooks, hotspots, and new learning platforms and technologies. EAPrep's Student Support Services Department, Project CARE, is also meeting students' social and emotional needs through virtual counseling sessions. The EAPrep staff continues to work and participate in online learning and training to prepare for remote learning such as the El Sabre ESL Training.

When EAPrep is ready to return to campus, the school has a plan in place to divide students into cohorts broken down by grade level with a hybrid blend of online learning and face-to-face instruction on select days with select teachers. Breakfast and lunch would be served in the classroom and there would be a staggered bell schedule for all students for arrival and dismissal times. Cleaning and safety precautions will be taken daily to maintain all state and local guidance preventing the spread of COVID-19.

