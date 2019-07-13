Local Austin Autism Center to Host Free Workshops for Parents and Caregivers of Children with ASD

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autism is a developmental disorder affecting more than 3.5 million Americans' ability to communicate and socialize with others. Given how widespread autism is (approximately 1 in 59 people have the disorder), chances are you know someone on the spectrum! While autism cannot be "cured," there are treatment options to teach children with autism methods of communication and social skills to improve their interactions with others. These methods help set a child up for success in life—through school and beyond into adulthood.

One of the top providers and a leader in the field of applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy), Autism Learning Partners, has opened a new location in Austin, Texas. ALP is looking forward to supporting families touched by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ALP is committed to empowering the lives of children and families with special needs. As a service to their local community, this location is holding free workshops for local families with special needs—specifically those with children who have autism.

In an effort to bring awareness and resources to families with special needs, Autism Learning Partners has teamed up with the Autism Society of Texas to provide families with free training on best practices and techniques to support their child with special needs. Free trainings are scheduled in Austin on July 20th and August 17th.

Currently, there are two events scheduled. The first event will take place on July 20th at the Austin Public Library Old Quarry Branch and will address the topic of Sleep Training for Individuals with ASD. The second event is scheduled for August 17th at the Windsor Park Branch of the Austin Public Library and will help caregivers understand some of the challenging behaviors that are often exhibited by individuals with autism. Parents are encouraged to attend these events to learn techniques designed to support their child as well as learn more about ABA therapy.

For more information or to RSVP for a workshop, visit https://autismlearningpartners.com/texas-workshops/

