+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 14:43:00

Local Attorney Named 2020 New York Metro Rising Star

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate attorney, Karl Dowden, has been selected to the 2020 New York Metro Rising Stars list, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in the New York metropolitan area as selected through peer nomination and independent research. New York Metro Rising Stars must be 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for less than 10 years. Only 2.5% of attorneys in the New York Metro area receive this distinction.

"I opened my practice nearly three years ago, and it's astonishing to be recognized for my efforts in making the legal real estate process approachable and affordable," said Karl Dowden. "This accessible and simple approach has proven extremely helpful to my clients as they adjust during the pandemic."

Karl Dowden has built a reputation in the Westchester and NYC real estate community as a versatile and relatable attorney, an outstanding advocate for his clients and an ever-growing expert in the field.

"My husband and I hired Karl as our attorney for our NY State home purchase. He was consistently professional, helpful and very responsive to our questions and concerns throughout our first home buying experience. Home purchases can be very stressful but we were in great hands with Karl and his expertise. He helped make the overall home purchase experience less stressful. We would highly recommend him. And plan to work with him again if the need arises!" said Ashley Gerst, client. (Additional reviews available on Google.)

As the impact of COVID-19 altered the real estate industry, Karl adapted to meet the needs of his clients. He migrated to virtual appointments and provided resources to help his clients navigate the changes. See https://www.karldowdenlaw.com/covid-19/ and https://www.karldowdenlaw.com/commercial-leases-covid-19/ for examples. He also shared his knowledge in workshops and on forums, like the Westchester Real Estate Investors' "Managing Your Real Estate Risk During The COVID-19 Pandemic" and Brooklyn Law School's "Starting a Real Estate Legal Career in 2020".

About Karl Dowden Law
Karl Dowden is a real estate attorney with the experience to make real estate law simple for his clients. He has over six years of legal experience representing residential and commercial purchasers and sellers, property owners in commercial refinances as well as landlords and tenants in commercial leasing matters. He has offices in Westchester County and in New York City.

https://www.karldowdenlaw.com 
Contact: Karl Dowden
255517@email4pr.com 
(914) 979-2105

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-attorney-named-2020-new-york-metro-rising-star-301141672.html

SOURCE Karl Dowden Law

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.23
0.99 %
CS Group 9.16
0.95 %
Sika 226.20
0.85 %
Givaudan 3’989.00
0.71 %
Geberit 546.60
0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-0.41 %
Part Grp Hldg 846.20
-0.52 %
Lonza Grp 567.40
-0.53 %
CieFinRichemont 61.54
-0.55 %
Alcon 52.24
-0.87 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:01
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
10:00
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
06:02
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Unter 200er-EMA eher weiter abwärts / LafargeHolcim – Seitwärtsbewegung
29.09.20
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - zum Franken knapp unter 1,08

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrscht am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB