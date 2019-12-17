Local Artist, Harry Boardman, Brightening the Face of Downtown Souderton with Beautification Projects

SOUDERTON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Harry Boardman, and his wife Heather, opened Exhibit B Gallery on Main Street in Souderton nearly three years ago, they knew they had to help the town become a destination spot for art and culture in order to make putting a contemporary art gallery into an old mill building make sense—organizing community events that focused on local artists was their best path forward.

"We gathered other businesses here on Main Street to get involved and found a bit of funding through the Souderton Borough and Business Improvement District (BID) Committee," Boardman said. "I began volunteering for groups like Souderton Telford Main Streets (STMS) and helped to create our Third Friday and Souderton Art Jam events to showcase the talent right here in our community."

Now three years into his efforts, the message is spreading that Souderton is a beautiful weekend getaway offering more than just walkable shopping, dining, and entertainment.

"Across the country, small towns are revamping to offer options for families to go out in their community, eat, drink, and take their kids with them," Boardman said. "Our events like Third Friday and the Art Jam provide families with a safe environment to do just that."

"Twenty years ago, Souderton committed itself to become a bastion for art when we provided the opportunity for the Montgomery Theater to become an anchor for the Arts downtown," said Souderton Mayor, John Reynolds. "Now we have several wonderful galleries in town including Exhibit B Gallery."

Working behind the scenes, the Souderton BID focuses on improving the foundation for businesses in the town of roughly 7,000 residents and brings in new opportunities throughout the year to the rural area directly between Philadelphia and Allentown. Now Boardman and his supporters are moving their efforts into several beautification projects the BID has proposed to align with their marketing efforts.

"Not only do you have to get people into town, but you have to have businesses that provide a clean, safe space for them to walk, sit, and enjoy the town," Boardman said. "We want people to find beautiful little things along the way that show this place is cared for and cherished."

The 'Souderton Headlines' Project

One of the projects the BID approached Boardman about early on was a "wayfinding" effort to help direct people towards the various businesses downtown. Big directory signs being too expensive, Boardman brought up an idea he had to paint old newspaper vending machines that could then be used to distribute information locally. Those machines were unveiled officially in September at the Souderton Art Jam.

"The Souderton Independent graciously donated eight machines to us, and we found eight artists from around the region to paint original works of art on them," Boardman said. "We paid the artists a small stipend to do the work, and we got some stellar results."

Along with members of the BID Committee, Boardman sought out eight local artists to paint the boxes, which will include town maps highlighting local amenities. The artists included: Tim Gibson (Perkasie), Hawk Krall (Philadelphia), Katie Brubaker (Souderton), Rye Tippett (New Hope), Jeff Schaller (Downingtown), Liz Peitzman (Telford), Sean Carney (Robbinsville, NJ), and Harry Boardman (Souderton).

"Souderton has this classic historic small-town vibe, you can just drive down Main Street and see the potential everywhere," Boardman said. "The trick is letting people know what's available. People come into the studio all the time and say this is a really cute town, what's here?"

The machines are currently in storage waiting for the completed map graphics but should begin popping up around town early next year throughout the town's busiest sections.

Chestnut Street Underpass Mural

Boardman expressed that public art and murals are another excellent way to add charm in town, indicating the current collaboration supported by the Souderton Borough and BID to repaint a decades-old mural on the Chestnut Street underpass. The dual-mural project—referred to by Boardman as Sol / Luna—is designed to be simple, but eye-catching. One side represents daytime with the sun on a golden background, and the other side shows nighttime with the moon and clouds on a blue background. Third Friday takes place on Main Street right in front of the Chestnut Street underpass, which currently serves as the "Kid Zone" during the event.

"I wanted to make something pleasing to the eye, fun, community-friendly, Boardman said." Something people can look at, talk about, and post pictures in front of while hopefully mentioning Souderton and all the fun they are having."

The wall being 2,000 square feet, Boardman also didn't want to design something that would take forever to complete. Most importantly, his design avoids heavy painting over the most damaged sections of the more than 60-year-old wall.

"This mural is about putting my brush out there to pursue an ongoing financial commitment to public arts and beautification in Souderton," Boardman said. "How can I expect others to volunteer and fund these programs if I'm not doing the work as well?"

"We hope that his mural work will entice other artists to come into town and follow Harry's lead," said Mayor Reynolds.

Exhibit B Gallery

Out of his studio and gallery, Boardman and his wife sell their own art and jewelry in addition to pieces created by local artists. The Boardman's both shared a dream to one day convert an industrial space into something livable with a big studio for them to work close to home. Their building on Main Street is just that, beginning the weird and gratifying adventure they have been on since.

"We opened a business that didn't make 100% sense in the town where it was, but we saw the potential for what Souderton could be," Boardman said. "A lot of people here are willing to put in the work and the resources to help us get there."

Boardman encourages everyone in the area to come out to the events happening in Souderton and take the extra step to tell friends and family to come out too.

"You could be the person to tell people you found this town, and it's a great little gem that not many people know about," he concluded.

