LoanPro Ranks No.258, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,785%, on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FARMINGTON, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro Software, Inc. – Inc. magazine today revealed that LoanPro is No.258 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

When asked about LoanPro being listed as one of the top 6% on the Inc. 5000, Lloyd Roberts, LoanPro's co-founder & CRO, said, "We are so grateful for the acknowledgement and validation that being listed on the Inc. 5000 provides. We honor our valued team members for their vision, passion, & hard work. We have now tripled-down on building the best Loan Management Software on the market. LoanPro is dedicated to building the best LMS to improve the lending marketplace we all rely on and have a positive impact in the world we all live in."

LoanPro's SaaS-based loan servicing, management, and collections software has found success in the fintech industry by providing its users with increased automation and data visibility. By focusing on specific lender pain points, LoanPro's loan management solution has been picked up by over 600 lenders including important players in the lending ecosystem, such as Rocket Loans, Snap Finance, Jackson Hewitt and Axcess Financial.

LoanPro was able to rapidly grow despite a challenging year for many businesses in the United States. Both workforce mobility and a configurable product were paramount in ensuring LoanPro's clients were not only able to stay open and continue their business, but to truly thrive during uncertain times.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About LoanPro

LoanPro offers the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. LoanPro is trusted by 600+ lenders, who enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II certified platform. For more information visit loanpro.io.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

