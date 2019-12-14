LNB Breaks Ground on New Farmington Location

GENEVA, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LNB (The Lyons National Bank) is excited to announce that it has officially broken ground on its new Farmington location—LNB's third in Ontario County, sixteenth total.

"LNB has been doing business in Farmington for years, and we're excited to bring a full-service office to the community," said Thomas Kime, President, LNB. "Farmington is a thriving area and we're confident residents will find our model of banking appealing and our new location accessible and convenient."

LNB's new Farmington office will be located at 1423 Hathaway Drive, Farmington, NY, 14425, the site of the Hathaway House, a landmark dating back to the 1790s. The original house has been saved and will be restored and used as a Community Room available to local organizations as a meeting space. Working closely with local historians and Hathaway descendants, LNB will incorporate the rich history of the Hathaway family into the design.

"We want the Farmington community to feel a sense of pride when they visit the branch, as it incorporates the second oldest structure in Ontario County," added Kime. "While we look to celebrate the past, we are excited to invest in the continued development of Farmington and play a role in its future growth and success."

NY State Senator, Pamela Helming; Assemblyman, Brian M. Kolb; Farmington Town Supervisor, Peter Ingalsbe; Town of Farmington Director of Planning and Development, Ronald Brand; and Town of Farmington Historian, Donna Hill-Herendeen were in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony and delivered brief remarks.

The new branch is expected to open in the Spring of 2020.

LNB is a $1.15 billion independent, community bank with fifteen branch offices located throughout Cayuga, Wayne, Onondaga, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca and Yates Counties. LNB has a long-standing tradition of excellence, dating back to 1852. LNB offers an extensive variety of products within the personal and business banking realms, including direct deposit, online banking, Cash Management Services, Remote Deposit Capture and much more. LNB also provides financial services, including investments and insurance. For a complete listing of products and services, as well as branch locations, please visit http://www.BankwithLNB.com.

