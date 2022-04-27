Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’033 0.8%  SPI 15’467 0.9%  Dow 33’302 0.2%  DAX 13’794 0.3%  Euro 1.0229 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’735 0.4%  Gold 1’885 -1.0%  Bitcoin 37’994 3.7%  Dollar 0.9689 0.0%  Öl 105.2 -0.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
28.04.2022 00:55:00

LMU Names Kawanna Leggett as Senior Vice President for Student Affairs

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawanna Leggett, Ed.D., an accomplished, nationally recognized justice-oriented student development leader, will be Loyola Marymount University's next senior vice president for student affairs, the university announced today.

Loyola Marymount University named Kawanna Leggett, Ed.d., as Senior Vice President for Student Affairs on April 27, 2022.

Leggett is an acclaimed student affairs professional who brings her wealth of experience to LMU.

Complementing her comprehensive credentials in student affairs leadership at six elite, top-ranked colleges and universities across the country, SVP Leggett brings to LMU a strong commitment to collaborating with academic colleagues as part of an integrated approach to delivering the student experience. Most recently, she served as associate vice chancellor of student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis. 

"Dr. Leggett leads with integrity and compassion, exemplifying LMU's mission and values," said Executive Vice President and Provost Tom Poon. "Her dedication to whole-person education and championing an inclusive student experience will propel our efforts as we work together to create the world we want to live in."

At Washington University, Leggett oversaw Residential Life and Housing, Conference Services, Student Transitions and Family Programs, and the Faculty Fellows in Residence Program. She was responsible for a budget of $54 million, housing for 5,300 students, and management of 41 central staff employees, 70 housekeepers, and more than 150 student staff. Prior to that, she served as interim associate vice chancellor for Student Transition and Engagement and dean of students, where her portfolio included Fraternity and Sorority Life, Student Involvement, Student Conduct and Community Standards, and the First Year Center, among others.

Previously, Leggett served as the director of Residential Education at UC Berkeley, where she led the development of strategy, goals, and objectives for residential education through inclusive and diverse student residence programming and operations. Forging robust relationships, Leggett successfully collaborated to enhance a range of initiatives, which included improving their living-learning communities, advancing theme housing programs, addressing housing occupancy growth, and improving emergency operations response.

Prior to that role, Leggett was instrumental in caring for student residents by handling sensitive issues related to alcohol and drug use, campus climate, and mental health crises. Working closely with the NYU Global Affairs team, she helped support the student life experiences of NYU Shanghai and NYU DC.

"I am excited by the opportunity to serve the LMU community because of the university's commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and social justice," Leggett said. "LMU's rich Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount tradition of educating the whole person also reflects the innovative, dynamic, and diverse nature of the city, community, and region."

Senior Vice President Leggett's first day will be June 27, 2022. She was chosen after a nationwide search to replace Elena M. Bove, Ed.D., who retired in January.

SVP Leggett earned her Doctor of Education from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, her Master of Education at the University of Arkansas, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University.

She has been honored with the Washington University Culture of Care Award in 2021, the UC Berkeley Residential and Student Services Programs SPOT Award in 2016, and the NYU Staff Give a Violet University Award in 2015.

About Loyola Marymount University
Loyola Marymount University is an elite top-ranked national university by U.S. News and World Report, which places LMU among the top five Jesuit universities in the country and in the top six private universities in California. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 6,500 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 60 undergraduate majors and 56 minor programs, along with 49 master's degree programs, three doctorate programs and 14 credential/authorization programs. LMU's intercollegiate athletics teams compete in the West Coast Conference with 20 Division I and varsity sports.

LMU news and events are found at: www.lmu.edu/news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmu-names-kawanna-leggett-as-senior-vice-president-for-student-affairs-301534807.html

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.04.22 Microsoft-Aktie startet Erholung
27.04.22 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Jahrestief / Tesla Inc – Aktie bricht um 12% ein
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
26.04.22 SMI vor Erholung
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’560.11 17.04 SMIR9U
Short 12’785.26 12.92 SMIUBU
Short 13’192.08 8.96 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’032.62 27.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’490.39 18.20 PSSMDU
Long 11’128.38 11.83 OSSM2U
Long 10’668.70 8.17 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt nicht aus den roten Zahlen - Umbau der Geschäftsleitung
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht um 36 Prozent ein: Partnerschaft mit Amgen zu Kandidat MP0310 beendet
Gegenbewegung: Wall Street beendet Hanel gespalten -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Experte warnt vor Investment in Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Darum ist das Buffett-Papier aktuell kein Kauf
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Fünfjahrestief - leichte Schwäche zum Franken
Clariant-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Untersuchung der Abschlüsse 2020/21 abgeschlossen - provisorische Zahlen für 2021
Credit Suisse vor turbulenter Generalversammlung - schlägt nun die Stunde von aktivistischen Aktionären im europäischen Bankensektor?
Twitter-Vorstand und Elon Musk einig: Was die Twitter-Übernahme für die Tesla-Aktie bedeuten dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Boeing-Aktie abgeschlagen: Boeing verbucht im neuen Jahr Milliardenverlust

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit