LMU Athletics Announces New Ticketing System Partnership with AXS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University is pleased to announce a new ticketing system partner for its athletics programs for the 2019-2020 season. The system will be in place for all ticketed fall sports beginning with women's volleyball and men's and women's soccer.

Lions fans will no longer need to visit the LMU ticketing office to purchase tickets for sporting events. AXS, a leader in digital ticketing, has entered into a partnership with LMU for a customer-friendly ticketing platform that will streamline the ticketing experience for fans. AXS will provide LMU with a cohesive solution that integrates easy-to-use digital ticketing and marketing for the university's athletics programs and special events.

"We are excited to provide the very best in ticketing technology for our fans," said LMU Athletic Director Craig Pintens. "With its advanced technology and deep experience ticketing countless events, AXS will improve the experience for our fans. We want to thank AXS for partnering with LMU to go 100% digital, and making it even easier to cheer on the Lions."

AXS will implement state-of-the-art technology solutions to ensure a frictionless purchase and mobile entry experience for ticket holders attending LMU sporting events. With AXS, LMU will enable fans to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their smart phones, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. AXS also enables FanSight, a virtual reality seat map that provides season ticket holders renewing or upgrading tickets the ability to sample the view from a specific seat before they purchase online.

"Optimally, the fan experience starts with an easy and seamless ticket discovery experience, allowing customers to make an educated decision on which tickets to purchase on their mobile devices," said Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer, AXS. "AXS is pleased to partner with LMU athletics to provide this digital ticketing fan experience."

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmu-athletics-announces-new-ticketing-system-partnership-with-axs-300945329.html

SOURCE AXS