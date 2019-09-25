LMC Development Lumen Honored With Grand Aurora Award

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, was recently honored with a Grand Aurora Award at the Southeast Building Conference for its Lumen at Tysons apartment community in Tysons, Va. Lumen was recognized as the Best On The Boards Mixed Use or Multifamily Community.

The 32-story community, which welcomed its first residents this year, boasts the highest elevation in Fairfax County and offers breathtaking views of the neighborhood and beyond. Lumen sits at the northwest intersection of Leesburg Pike and Chain Bridge Road and within steps of the Greensboro Metro Station.

"We're honored to be recognized with a prestigious Grand Aurora Award, which we believe is a humbling testament to our team's commitment to excellence in the development process," said Todd Farrell, president of LMC. "Lumen at Tysons is truly a unique community, and we're delighted to receive the positive feedback as we continue to develop our identity as a brand-new community in the neighborhood."

Built in conjunction with Faulkner Design Group, Hoar Construction and architect Davis Carter Scott, Ltd., Lumen boasts a sophisticated design that includes amenity areas on Floor Nos. 1, 7, 15, 23 and 32. The latter includes a rooftop pool deck with cabanas and lounge, fire pit, social club, tasting room and demonstration/catering kitchen. The 23rd floor contains a state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center, while the 15th offers a social bar/lounge while the seventh is notable for co-work office space and landscaped terrace with grilling stations.

Apartment interiors offer several high-end features, including three distinct color schemes, quartz countertops, Italian cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, high-end light fixtures and 10-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows. The community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with penthouse layouts with upgraded finishes and appliances available.

Lumen, which also includes ground-floor retail space, boasts a prime location within an international shopping district that includes super-regional malls Tysons Corner Center and Tysons Galleria. Residents benefit from a commuter-friendly location minutes away from the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) and several additional key thoroughfares.

The Southeast Building Conference is hosted by the Florida Home Builders Association and is the largest building industry trade show in the southeast. The 2019 Aurora Awards spanned 59 categories, encompassing all facets of the residential, commercial and remodeling industries.

