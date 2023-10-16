Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 -0.7%  SPI 14'240 -0.8%  Dow 33'670 0.1%  DAX 15'187 -1.6%  Euro 0.9493 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'136 -1.5%  Gold 1'916 -0.9%  Bitcoin 25'144 2.6%  Dollar 0.9017 0.0%  Öl 90.8 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842On113454047Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Birkenstock129711946Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156Swiss Steel579566Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171
Top News
Ausblick: Ericsson stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Online-Seminar: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen
HBM-Aktie: HBM Healthcare weitet Verluste aus
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Johnson Johnson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics Aktie [Valor: 30057798 / ISIN: ES0105089009]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.10.2023 07:45:00

Lleida.net's SaaS services grew steadily in Q3 2023

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics
0.88 EUR -2.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Madrid, October 16 - Spanish-listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) today announced its Q3 2023 production data preview, emphasizing sustained growth in various Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings.
The company saw growth in nearly all business lines, underscoring the robustness of its technological solutions.
A standout during the quarter was the category involving standard contracts, which registered an increase of 33.30%, totaling approximately 800,000. The contracting activities of telecommunications companies and financial institutions in Latin America propelled this rise.
During this quarter, the count of circuits used for API electronic contract signatures increased by 13% compared to the same period last year, surpassing the 1,000 mark for the first time. Europe's telecom and real estate sectors and consumer finance companies in Latin America mainly contributed to this growth.
The category of non-standard circuits also saw an increase of 19.81%, amassing over 1.1 million transactions. Insurance contracts in Europe and credit card issuance in Spain spearheaded this upswing.
However, the number of unique users engaging with the registered email service decreased by 18% to 1,653, compared to the same period last year. Traffic was largely driven by notifications related to infrastructure services and insurance.
In September alone, the throughput for registered email exceeded 426,000, averaging around 258 messages sent per user per month.
There was a minor decrease in registered SMS traffic compared to Q2 2022, primarily used by insurance and utilities companies in Europe. Approximately 1.96 million registered SMS messages were sent during this period using Lleida.net's technology.
Lleida.net, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015. It later executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and OTC Markets in New York in 2020.
The company has accrued 303 patents in over 60 countries, solidifying its position as an innovator in the fields of registered electronic signatures, notifications, and contracting.


DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise  .


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
13.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Und die Zinsangst ist zurück
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
13.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 18.85 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'017.23 8.96 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.30 13.10.2023 17:30:28
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'224.81 13.49 3SSMJU
Long 9'774.72 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Warum die Charttechnik gegen Cathies Woods ARK Innovation ETF spricht
US-Senatorin Elizabeth Warren sammelt Unterstützer für ihr Krypto-Geldwäsche-Gesetz
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bullisch! Diese drei On-Chain-Daten machen Hoffnung
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit