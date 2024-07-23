Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Meistgesucht
Roche UBS Meyer Burger Technology Nestlé Novartis Swiss Re Zurich Insurance Sandoz ABB NVIDIA Kuros Lonza DocMorris CrowdStrike Serve Robotics
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics Aktie [Valor: 30057798 / ISIN: ES0105089009]
23.07.2024 07:45:00

Lleida.net records sales of 9.57 million euros in the first half of 2024 and multiplies its EBITDA by 458 percent.

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics
1.04 EUR -6.31%
Madrid, July 23—The technological services company Lleida.net recorded sales of 9.57 million euros in the first half of 2024 or 10% more than in the first half of 2023.

This progress, sustained throughout practically all of the company's business lines, is a consequence of the structural changes implemented by the company at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, which are already consolidated within the company.

Similarly, at the close of the first half of the year, the company's EBITDA stands at 1.43 million euros, or 458% above the figure recorded in the same half of 2023, which stood at 257,000 euros.

Lleida.net's operating income was 391,000 euros, or 146% more than in the same period of 2023 when it recorded 849,000 euros of losses.

"For another quarter and another half-year, we have grown and put the company back on the path of growth and value. We are confident in consolidating these data in the next quarters", explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

The business line that has advanced the most during the first half of the year is ICX Solutions, which grew by 28%, while the commercial SMS line also increased. These figures show an apparent recovery in SMS technology and increased use by corporate clients.

Certified electronic notification recorded sales of €1.032 million in the period, or 17% more than in 1H2023, while the certified e-recruitment line recorded a marginal decline of 2% to €1.58 million.

As of June 30, 2023, Net Financial Debt was down by more than €1 million, or 13%, to €8.4 million.

Throughout the last fiscal year, the company has made significant efforts to reduce its exposure to short—and long-term loans.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015. It has a presence on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris, and OTC Markets in New York and Frankfurt. Last November, the company presented a Comprehensive Recovery Plan with the aim of putting it back on the path to growth, as these figures show.

The company has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in certified electronic notification, contracting, and signature and is considered one of the industry leaders.

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


