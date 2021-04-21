 LL Flooring To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 5, 2021 | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’137 0.5%  SPI 14’293 0.3%  Dow 33’821 -0.8%  DAX 15’134 0.0%  Euro 1.1028 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’962 0.6%  Gold 1’780 0.1%  Bitcoin 50’606 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9184 0.3%  Öl 65.9 -0.6% 
21.04.2021 12:45:00

LL Flooring To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 5, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators ("LL Flooring" or "Company") (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

TEMP_CorporateMark.eps (PRNewsfoto/Lumber Liquidators)

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on May 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through May 12, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13718863. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.

About LL Flooring
LL Flooring is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 410 stores as of December 31, 2020. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 400 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs.  LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned.  LL Flooring's extensive selection includes vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.  Our stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

  • Our commitment to quality, compliance, the communities we serve and corporate giving: https://www.LLFlooring.com/quality
  • Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information contact:

LL Flooring Investor Relations
ir@lumberliquidators.com 
Tel: 804-338-1195

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ll-flooring-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-5-2021-301273314.html

SOURCE Lumber Liquidators

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:18 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:07 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
10:06 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
07:53 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
Sika-Aktie steigt: Sika wächst im ersten Quartal deutlich und erhöht Prognose
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich
Nach gelungenem Börsendebüt: Börsenexperte hält die Coinbase-Aktie für überbewertet
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Immer weniger Coins verfügbar - Experten sehen Bitcoin mit Liquiditätsproblem
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit