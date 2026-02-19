LKQ Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corporation (LKQ) said, for the full year 2026, it expects earnings per share between $2.35 and $2.65, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.90 to $3.20. The outlook includes estimated impacts from the U.S. and retaliatory tariffs in effect as of February 1, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Excluding items, LKQ reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.59 per share for the period. Revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.312 billion from $3.226 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, LKQ shares are down 7.41 percent to $30.76.

