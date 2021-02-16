SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’614 -0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’079 -0.2%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’728 -0.2%  Gold 1’821 0.1%  Bitcoin 43’445 1.8%  Dollar 0.8874 -0.3%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 

16.02.2021 12:24:00

LIZHI Launched Special Audio Campaigns With Celebrities During the Chinese New Year

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, has launched a series of audio campaigns themed "Being Together via Voice During the Chinese New Year", in collaboration with more than ten celebrities, in addition to the LIZHI Podcast campaigns featuring key opinion leaders launched last week.

During the Spring Festival holiday in China, LIZHI releases a special audio program each day featuring various topics. Under those special audio programs, celebrity guests would read letters of LIZHI users and share their own stories via audio on LIZHI App, providing continuous companionship to LIZHI users via voices. In addition, LIZHI has also invited celebrities to use various innovative functions on LIZHI App, such as AI-based friends matching and personal voice identification, during the Spring Festival holiday to encourage users to connect with others and give holiday blessings through voice on LIZHI App. G.E.M (Gloria Tang Tsz-kei), a famous singer and songwriter and Lay Zhang (Zhang Yixing), a famous pop star, actor, and producer were also invited to LIZHI App to launch tailored audio programs featuring different themes, send holiday blessings and connect with their fans via voices.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "In a national holiday like the Spring Festival, we believe emotional connections among individuals become more important than ever while voice is among the best mediums to connect people. Therefore, we have launched a series of voice-related campaigns to engage users during this holiday, including podcast programs co-produced with key opinion leaders and a series of audio campaigns co-hosted with celebrities. Leveraging our innovative functions, these campaigns are aimed to encourage user engagement and content creation. In the global market, our overseas product Tiya, an audio-based social platform, will continue to be dedicated to connecting people through voices."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Nachrichten

pagehit