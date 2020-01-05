Living in Digital Times Reveals Top Lifestyle Tech Trends at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in Digital Times (LIDT), a series of conferences and events presented in partnership with CES Las Vegas, revealed the ultimate in lifestyle tech trends in a press conference on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Kicking-off media day one at the Mandalay Bay, LIDT shared announcements and the debut of new products across a variety of verticals including High-Tech Retail, Fitness Tech, Digital Health, Beauty Tech, Baby Tech, Kids & Family Tech, Digital Money and Wearables.

Living in Digital Times Founder and President, Robin Raskin, welcomed those in attendance with an overview of some of the major stride's technology has made in lifestyle tech over the past year. "Trends in artificial intelligence, AR and VR, robotics, IoT devices, voice enabled devices, and more will be examined in the context of what they bring to areas like health, banking and finance, kids and families and accessories," stated Raskin. "By seeing products in the context of a vertical slice of the world, LIDT's goal is to help companies identify trends and needs in their given marketplace."

Key moments and announcements from the press conference include:

Digital Health Summit will explore the impact of digital health on patient and consumer alike with topics like privacy, security and ethics, AI, data, machine learning, and how wearables and voice tech taken to new heights. NEOFECT showcased smart balance™, product created to support stroke rehabilitation; MedWand demo-ed their product that is 10 diagnostic devices in the palm of your hand, and Sleepscore™ revealed iff, the world's first scientifically proven scent for sleep improvement device.

will explore the impact of digital health on patient and consumer alike with topics like privacy, security and ethics, AI, data, machine learning, and how wearables and voice tech taken to new heights. showcased smart balance™, product created to support stroke rehabilitation; demo-ed their product that is 10 diagnostic devices in the palm of your hand, and revealed iff, the world's first scientifically proven scent for sleep improvement device. During the Baby Tech highlights, 4moms debuted mamaRoo sleep™ bassinet and Owlet revealed Dream Lab, a device teaching babies how to sleep through the night.

highlights, debuted mamaRoo sleep™ bassinet and revealed Dream Lab, a device teaching babies how to sleep through the night. Family Tech Summit announced their footprint has grown for 2020 and shared top trends for the week including: tech fluidity with shopping, communication on social media, stem / steam/ science of learning, toys, creativity, imagination, gaming, AR, VR/XR, and more for learning and entertainment. Buddy Phones has created the world's first volume-sage headphones for young gamers, and Hamelin teased it's launch of a brand-new product that will continue to revolutionize the way people learn and study.

announced their footprint has grown for 2020 and shared top trends for the week including: tech fluidity with shopping, communication on social media, stem / steam/ science of learning, toys, creativity, imagination, gaming, AR, VR/XR, and more for learning and entertainment. has created the world's first volume-sage headphones for young gamers, and teased it's launch of a brand-new product that will continue to revolutionize the way people learn and study. Wearable and Fitness Tech featured many product launch announcements including Manta5, BrainUp, LifeLeaf, Orcam Hear, Circular, Tech Air, and Ivea's Twin C . MyX Fitness , the latest player to join the digital fitness trend, showcased its in-home cycle-based system.

featured many product launch announcements including and . , the latest player to join the digital fitness trend, showcased its in-home cycle-based system. High Tech Retailing shared the shift in frictionless shopping, more robots in shopping, mobile data strategies, and how AI and VR will help create new consumer experiences in the coming year. Neutrogena announced the launch of the new NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app, which will be available for download at CES.

shared the shift in frictionless shopping, more robots in shopping, mobile data strategies, and how AI and VR will help create new consumer experiences in the coming year. Neutrogena announced the launch of the new Skin360™ app, which will be available for download at CES. Fintech, digital first banking, and crypto / blockchain were key themes in the Digital Money announcements. EY shared research and predictions for 2025, including many consumers think they are financially heath – but they actually are not. HBSC banking teased exclusive news between one of the largest banks in the word and one of the world's major technology companies. The announcement will be made on their panel at Digital Money Forum.

For four consecutive days, January 7- 10, 2020, LIDT will showcase 350 new products and 400 conference speakers that are pushing the envelope of innovation at CES 2020. For more information or to register, visit livingindigitaltimes.com.

For the LIDT press kit and press conference deck presentation visit:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zckjz77192oazg1/AAB0k2OSClJd9Eu8mCsUfyXZa?dl=0

MEDIA:

For interview requests, more information, launch details, preview stories, and more please contact Victoria (Tori) Elder at Victoria@VictoriSolutions.com .

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times (LIDT) brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. LIDT helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. LIDT produces technology conferences, exhibits, and events at CES in Las Vegas and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, Kids@Play, Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearables, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Victoria Elder, Victori Solutions

949-239-9220, Victoria@VictoriSolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/living-in-digital-times-reveals-top-lifestyle-tech-trends-at-ces-2020-300981278.html

SOURCE Living in Digital Times