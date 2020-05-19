LiveXLive Partners With 'One Earth Live,' A Two-Day Online Transformational Festival Uniting The World Through Positivity And Donating To Artists And COVID-19 Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it has partnered with One Earth Live on its two-day global conscious lifestyle festival that aims to unify all under the banner of positivity. Artists, speakers, and world-renowned musicians like John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, and Krishna Das will be headlining the virtual festival which will take place on May 23-24th.

LiveXLive will simulcast the special event across its platform and app, social media channels and its OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs, desktop and mobile/tablet. Viewers can tune into the event, chat and mash by visiting the LiveXLive Events Page.

Appearances include an extensive roster of global musicians and DJs and will feature famous public figures and speakers such as Dr. Bruce Lipton, Jason Silva, Charles Eisenstein, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and many more. Representing close to 20 countries, these visionary leaders represent various sectors including wellness experts, youth activists, yogas instructors, poets and more.

One Earth Live was born as a collaborative charitable response to increasing global tensions over COVID-19. Donations will be collected and managed by Proof of Impact, a charitable organization seeking to aid at-risk communities impacted by COVID-19 with deliveries of food, freshwater, medical supplies and more. Viewers will also have the opportunity to donate funds to artists who are unable to tour and are suffering financially.

"We are proud to support festival producers Chris Deckker and Melissa Gibson and their team during this unprecedented time in an effort to contribute to artists," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "Bringing people together from all over the world through our livestream will provide additional reach and support for an important livestream event."

MUSIC LINEUP John Butler | Michael Franti | Nahko | FINK | Trevor Hall | Krishna Das | Deva Premal and Miten | Jai Uttal | Dub FX | Beats Antique | ETHNO (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation) | Rising Appalachia | Mike Love | Andy Hall (of The Infamous Stringdusters) | Ajeet Kaur | Desert Dwellers | Phutureprimitive | Chali 2na | Nano Stern | Tiki Taane | Nattali Rize | DJ Drez & Marti Nikko | Regan Nano Porangui |Forestt | Apo and the Apostles | Gil Ron Shama | SHTUBY | Tina Malia | Ayla Nereo | Peia | Mama Kin Spender | Bobby Alu | The Cody Blackbird Band | Xiuhtezcatl | Dirtwire | The Human Experience | Gone Gone Beyond | East Forest | Plantrae | Elijah Ray | The Reminders | Indubious | Wookiefoot (Mark Murphy) | Kirtaniyas | Frank Heke w/ Matua | Yirrmal | Murray Kyle | Paula Fuga | Dakini | Rainbow Trout | Uji | Isaac Chambers | Khoisan Boy-Man | David Starfire | Treavor Moontribe | Tierro Band w/ Bridget Law | Luka Lesson | L-Fresh the Lion | Sahida Apsara | Nardean | Hawane Rios | Shai Shriki | Soul's Diet | Muzi Raps & DJ Ramzy | Nina Rao | Gaura Van | Amritakripa | Vishwambhar Seth | Omkar Kirtan | Ortal Pelleg

PRESENTERS Joanna Macy | Dr. Bruce Lipton | Jason Silva | Adam Roa | Thomas Hübl |Charles Eisenstein | Prince EA | Aubrey Marcus | Tom Chi | Bharat Mitra | Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati | Michael Tellinger | Chief Phil Lane | Dr Alejandro Junger | Adam Roa | Thomas Hubl | Xiuhtezcatl Martinez | Atossa Soltani | Michael Meade | Amanda Ravenhill | Lyla June | Dr John Liu | James Marskell | Jyoti | Loretta Afraid of Bear Cook | Lydia Violet | Jennifer Cooper | Daniel Christian Wahl | Osprey Orielle Lake | Christopher Breedlove | Matt Siegel | Jamaica Stevens | Stephen Brooks | Ben Bowler | Jon Ramer | Radhanth Swami | Sridhar | Holley Sommerville Knott | Jonathon Foley | Jonah Haas | Jaiia Cerff | Laura Day | Becca Dakini

YOGA TEACHERS Shiva Rea | Seane Corn | Janet Stone | Kia Miller | Tommy Rosen | Suzanne Sterling | Saul David Ray | Yogrishi Viskvketu | Govindas and Rhada | Jai Dev Singh | Hemalayaa/DTO | Nikki Rhodes

LiveXLive has already streamed over 936 artists and over 200 hours since January 1, 2020 as compared to a total of 300 artists during the entire 2019 calendar year. Its inaugural Music Lives 48-hour global music festival reached over 50 million livestreams with an average of 200K concurrents and 4.8 billion video views for #musiclives on TikTok.

LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.8 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

