26.08.2019 22:15:00

LiveXLive Media to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following conferences:

LiveXLive (PRNewsFoto/Loton, Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/LiveXLive Media, Inc.)

LD Micro SF Summit
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 4:40pm PT
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Location: JW Marriott, San Francisco, CA

Gateway Conference
Date and Time: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:30pm PT *
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:05pm ET
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

* A webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events" section of LiveXLive's investor relations website at http://ir.livexlive.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-media-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300907050.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

