SMI 10’962 -1.5%  SPI 14’065 -1.6%  Dow 34’437 -0.9%  DAX 15’049 -2.3%  Euro 1.0970 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’929 -2.3%  Gold 1’823 -0.7%  Bitcoin 49’968 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9024 0.1%  Öl 67.6 -0.9% 
11.05.2021 15:46:00

Livestock producers in Gaspésie, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Northwestern Nova Scotia eligible to receive tax relief for 2020

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada today released a list of prescribed drought regions in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Quebec where livestock tax deferral has been authorized for the 2020 tax year.

The Livestock Tax Deferral provision will allow livestock producers in these prescribed regions who reduced their breeding herds by at least 15% to defer a portion of their 2020 income from sales until the 2021 tax year when the income may be at least partially offset by the cost of reacquiring breeding animals, thus reducing the potential tax burden.

The criteria for identifying regions for livestock tax deferral is forage yields of less than 50% of the long-term average as a result of drought or flooding in a particular year. Eligible regions are identified based on weather, climate and production data, in consultation with industry and provinces. See attached map for designated regions.

Quote

"Extreme weather conditions this past year have caused many challenges for Canadian producers. The Government of Canada is committed to providing support that will help livestock producers manage the impacts of drought and focus on rebuilding their herds and businesses."
-        The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

  • Low moisture levels resulted in significant forage shortages for livestock producers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Quebec in 2020. One option for producers was to reduce their breeding herd in order to manage feed supplies.
  • In addition to the Livestock Tax Deferral provision, producers have access to a suite of business risk management programs to help them manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farm and are beyond their capacity to manage.

Related products

  • Livestock Tax Deferral Provision
  • Livestock Tax Deferral Provision – Map of Designated Areas Eligible for 2020

Associated links

  • Canadian Agricultural Partnership
  • Drought Watch

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
09:46 Vontobel: derimail - 8.25% p.a. auf Minenbetreiber mit 55% Barriere
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
The Native-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Konkursdrohung laut Behörde nichtig - Aktie steigt kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit