Liverpool FC and MG Motor partnership goes global

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC and MG Motor have extended their existing long-term regional relationship to incorporate global markets.

Previously the club's Official Automotive Partner in China, the renewal sees the car brand's partnership continue with the Reds, with MG taking up the new designation of Official Global Car Partner of Liverpool FC.

With the partnership expanding to include global markets, MG will use the relationship to help accelerate growth and brand awareness beyond China, in its key international regions around the world, including Europe, Asia, The Middle East, Australia, South America, North Africa, plus many more.

The iconic car brand will continue to benefit from signed merchandise, LED advertising, digital and social support, first team player access and club hospitality, as it continues to build on its relationship with LFC, which has already seen the creation of limited edition LFC branded cars, the launch of a TV commercial and LFC legends attend the International Motor Show in China.

Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer, Liverpool Football Club, said: "MG, an iconic car brand with a rich sporting heritage, has been a valued partner of the club for the last three seasons and we're incredibly pleased to not only be renewing this relationship, but also be expanding it on a global scale. As partners, we have brought some incredible opportunities to our fans and chances for them to get closer to the action. I'm looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve now that our focus becomes global."

Michael Yang, MD of SAIC Motor International Business, said: "Just like the well-known saying, 'one tree does not make a forest', we're always looking for more people and partners to come together to create great things. The joint cooperation between MG and Liverpool FC will surely do this as we create more great moments together and bring more special experiences to fans around the world."

For more information contact:

Liverpool FC PR Office

Tel: +44 151 432 5686, Email: PR-Department@liverpoolfc.com



Notes to Editors:



Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 18 League Titles, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, three European Super Cups and 15 Charity Shields.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of its heritage and plays a proactive role in its communities through its official charity, Liverpool FC Foundation, which aims to create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond, and the Red Neighbours programme, which creates events and experiences specifically aimed at improving the lives of those living in and around the Anfield area (L4, L5 and L6).

Liverpool FC is a global brand and works with leading edge commercial partners around the world providing unparalleled commercial opportunities.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190715/2524460-1

SOURCE Liverpool FC