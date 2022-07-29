Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
30.07.2022 00:57:00

LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LivePerson
57.92 CHF 71.19%
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through July 29, 2022, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 6 employees totaling 50,149 Shares and grants of stock options to 2 employees totaling 29,453 Shares.

All RSU and stock option grants vest 25% per year over 4 years and are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award under the Inducement Plan was granted as inducement material to the grantee entering into employment with the Company.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague
pr@liveperson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301596417.html

SOURCE LivePerson Inc.

