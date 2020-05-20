20.05.2020 14:39:00

Live2Lead Wilmington Speakers Announced

WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live2Lead Wilmington - While the times of uncertainty have brought havoc on the business community, one thing is for sure – growth and development is something that every person longs for. With Live2Lead Wilmington, you get just that and more - an opportunity to connect, grow, learn, and develop. Live2Lead Wilmington is a live stream Simulcast streamed lived from ATL to the Wilmington, Delaware area.

Jamar Henry, the CEO of Right Now Coaching and Consulting and Premier Business Connect which is hosting Live2Lead, saw the need for world class leadership development to be brought to Wilmington and surrounding areas. Live2Lead brings some of the top people in their industries on the stage in ATL, where it will be streamed Live this year to the Wilmington Area. Live2Lead Wilmington will be meeting at the beautiful Harry Savoy Ballroom on October 9th. Live2Lead Wilmington Will be keeping our first, but annual event to a maximum of 200 attendees this year as we focus on creating the ultimate experience for our attendees.

While there is much uncertainty with the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Jamar Henry has been determined in pushing forward during this crisis but using precaution and following all guidance from state and local officials. Jamar makes mention that this event was created with the safety and wellbeing of each participant in mind and that's why, in the event that we need to reschedule due to COVID-19, all investments will be transferable or moved to a virtual option.

Jamar has been trained as an Executive Coach and trainer by the John Maxwell Team since March of 2018 and has the ability and tools to serve as an executive coach, business or corporate trainer.

Jamar is amongst 20,000 + who are using the proven, turnkey Maxwell Method to deliver individual and group coaching, courses, workshops, keynote presentations and more through the Maxwell Licensed Product Suite. While we cannot meet in person just yet, all services are being offered virtually.

To serve and add tremendous value is at the heart of why Jamar does what he does.

Please visit www.live2leadwilmington.com for more information. 2020 Speakers are Kat Cole, John Maxwell and Steve Harvey. More to be released later. Consider becoming a partner with Live2Lead Wilmington and Increase awareness of your company as a catalyst for growth by aligning your brand with our all-star speakers and Right Now Coaching and Consulting who is the host of this incredible world class event.

