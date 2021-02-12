SMI 10’853 0.3%  SPI 13’543 0.3%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 14’041 0.8%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’672 0.6%  Gold 1’827 -0.9%  Bitcoin 42’404 5.9%  Dollar 0.8899 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -0.4% 
12.02.2021 01:34:00

Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

About Live Nation Entertainment 
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-teleconference-301227374.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

