|
12.02.2021 01:34:00
Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.
A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-teleconference-301227374.html
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
Inside (Anzeige)
Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow tiefer - Techwerte schliessen fest -- SMI geht freundlich aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich. Der deutsche Leitindex zog im Verlauf ebenfalls an. In Fernost gab es am Donnerstag aufgrund des chinesischen Neujahrsfests wenig Bewegung. die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}