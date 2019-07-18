+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Live Multilingual Videos Nested Right in Your Website, with KUDO v2.8

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., a cloud-based solution for multilingual meetings and live events, has announced the release of v2.8 of their platform. The product now features the seamless integration of KUDO in the client's own website.

Soon after the KUDO Language-Ready rooms, the company is expanding its portfolio once again with the introduction of the KUDO Embedded Multilingual Widget, in the form of a full video window fitted with KUDO's now traditional built-in language selector. More important: the widget removes any limitation on the number of users who can follow a program live. Once it is running on a client's website, the multilingual video feed can be accessed, with negligible delay, virtually from any browser.

The NYC-based startup is responding to requests from clients for an easier way to embed languages in meetings. "The widget drastically reduces onboarding issues. You send users to your website and let them play with a multilingual video window", says Fardad Zabetian, KUDO's founder and CEO.

KUDO v2.8 didn't stop there. Users now enjoy an enhanced 'gallery view' where all mmulteeting participants can be seen at once. The new version —both the web based and the mobile application— is also localized into eight languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean and key European languages, with others coming soon.

"The new features show we're serious about multilingualism. It would make no sense to provide live multilingual interpretation while asking people to read instructions in English", adds Ewandro Magalhaes, KUDO's VP of Communication.

For Parham Akhavan, KUDO's VP of Product Management, the latest version lives up to the promise of employing groundbreaking technology to help people communicate more effectively: "Our engineering teams are working round-the-clock innovating a true end-to-end experience for multilingual meetings, with many new releases ahead of us."

KUDO v2.8 boasts a well-rounded suite of features that also include innovative support to KUDO for Live Events. It provides a fresh look onto the meeting space with an innovative mix of technology and human language talent to bridge language and geographic barriers.

About KUDO

KUDO is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables web meetings and live conferences with real-time multilingual language interpretation. KUDO supports effective and inclusive meetings by allowing people and businesses to overcome communication barriers and speak their own language. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. KUDO, Inc. is a New-York based technology startup founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders looking to bring people together. More info at http://www.kudoway.com | Media Contact: Ewandro Magalhaes, ewandro@kudoway.com, +1 347 943-9056

 

SOURCE KUDO, Inc.

