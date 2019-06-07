Live Like a Local in the Cook Islands with Goway Travel

GLENDALE, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goway Travel is offering its globetrotters a saving of US $950 per couple on its exclusive Live Like a Local package in the beautiful Cook Islands.

Instantly recognised for their picture perfect lagoons and famously friendly locals, the Cook Islands are among the world's most remote slices of paradise. Covering just 91.4 square miles within 690,000 square miles of ocean, the Cooks pack an astonishing amount of history, culture, and natural beauty into their tiny land mass. What really makes them special is their people, whose welcoming nature and laid back pace of life have been enchanting visitors to the islands for decades.

Goway's Live Like a Local trips are a unique concept that invite travellers to spend 14 nights in their own self-contained apartment, with welcome information detailing local clubs, contacts, emergency services, suggested activities and events. Guests also receive a grocery starter pack, toll-free assistance from Goway's Sydney office, and much more. Globetrotters living like locals in the Cook Islands will stay on Rarotonga, the largest of the Cooks, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and other local conveniences from any of the four accommodation options available.

Travellers who book by June 30 will save up to US $950 per couple on departures from July 1 to September 22, 2019. Live Like A Local packages are also available in destinations throughout Australia and New Zealand, including the Bay of Plenty, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, and the New South Wales Central Coast.

