22.10.2020 15:50:00

Live from the Space Station - GGconversations with Chris Cassidy and Kate Rubins

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, hosted a virtual conversation with astronauts Chris Cassidy and Kate Rubins aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, October 19, 2020. Their conversation will be broadcast on the Governor General's website on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

Chris Cassidy is a Navy Seal who was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2004. He is a veteran of two previous space flights: STS–127, alongside Madame Payette, and Expedition 35. He is currently serving as Commander aboard the ISS as part of the Expedition 63 mission and will return to Earth on Wednesday, October 21 after six months aboard the ISS.

Kate Rubins is a microbiologist and virologist who was selected by NASA in 2009 and completed her first spaceflight on Expedition 48/49, where she became the first person to sequence DNA in space. She is currently serving aboard the International Space Station for a six-month mission as a flight engineer for the Expedition 63/64 crew.

GGconversations is an innovative series that brings Canadians together and connects them with guests from different backgrounds.

The video will be posted online at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

Follow GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

