Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’298 0.3%  SPI 20’095 0.3%  Dow 52’225 0.7%  DAX 25’011 0.7%  Euro 0.9266 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’286 0.9%  Gold 4’078 1.8%  Bitcoin 53’905 2.0%  Dollar 0.8127 0.3%  Öl 91.6 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171UBS24476758Nestlé3886335SpaceX156888148Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Monte-Carlo-Simulation: So sicher ist Ihre ETF-Rendite im Depot
Warnung für Anleger - Buffett-Indikator auf historisch riskantem Niveau
Solana erreicht Meilenstein: Eine Milliarde Transaktionen in einer Woche - wie sich das auf den Kurs auswirken könnte
Unterschiedliche Möglichkeiten beim Börsengang: Das könnte passieren, wenn die OpenAI-Aktie erst nächstes Jahr kommt?
Ölschock 2.0. Wo Schwellenländer jetzt noch tragen
Suche...
22.07.2026 04:03:59

Little Movement Seen For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting almost 25 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,650-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the food, industrial, resource and technology sectors were capped by weakness from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index perked 4.01 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 1,650.01 after trading between 1,542.28 and 1,657.55. Volume was 6.995 billion shares worth 51.227 billion baht. There were 245 gainers and 174 decliners, with 218 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 385.38 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 52,224.64, while the NASDAQ advanced 329.13 points or 1.29 percent to end at 25,837.21 and the S&P 500 gained 65.92 points or 0.89 percent to close at 7,509.20.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news inspired traders to pick up stocks such as 3M (MMM), General Motors (GM) and Novartis (NVS) at reduced levels.

Strength among technology stocks also contributed to the rally, as reflected by the jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index soaring 5.9 percent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping 5.2 percent.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday as the U.S. attacked Iran for the 10th straight day, reinforcing supply concerns due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $1.77 or 2.13 percent at $85.00 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ HSBC
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.07.26 Logo WHS Aktien im Depot aktiv bewirtschaften - Das aktive Aktiendepot
21.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
21.07.26 Julius Bär: 32.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
21.07.26 IBM-Kurssturz: Opfer oder Profiteur des KI-Booms?
21.07.26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy und Friedrich Vorwerk gesucht
21.07.26 Leichter Dämpfer zum Wochenauftakt
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
21.07.26 KI-Boom, Kupfer & Uran – Welche Rohstoffe profitieren wirklich?
21.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Wochenauftakt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’850.48 19.94 SY7BHU
Short 15’150.70 13.97 S6BA1U
Short 15’726.09 8.94 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’298.26 21.07.2026 17:30:31
Long 13’702.82 19.94 S2B93U
Long 13’395.13 13.97 SHB7NU
Long 12’805.14 8.88 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wichtigste Aktie der Welt? Analyst entfacht neue Micron-Euphorie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BACHEM-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Bau von Grossmengen-Produktionsanlage im Sisslerfeld
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie schwächelt: JPMorgan hält an Kursziel fest - Wall Street sieht mehr Aufwärtspotenzial
Krypto-Markt im Aufwind: Bitcoin und Ether treiben diese zwei Aktien nach oben
Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT legen nach schwachen Tagen zu - Das steckt dahinter
Ausblick: ServiceNow öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert dennoch: Rekordgewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.