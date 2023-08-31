Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'126 0.3%  SPI 14'665 0.3%  Dow 34'722 -0.5%  DAX 15'947 0.4%  Euro 0.9578 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'297 -0.4%  Gold 1'940 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'974 -4.2%  Dollar 0.8835 0.6%  Öl 86.8 1.0% 
August 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
August 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Boeing-Aktie
01.09.2023 01:00:13

Little Movement Seen For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 40 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,555-point plateau and it may it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the day. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology and industrial stocks were mitigated by support from the financials and chemicals.

For the day, the index dipped 4.95 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 2,556.27. Volume was 461.5 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won. There were 515 decliners and 352 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.42 percent, while KB Financial soared 2.85 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.02 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.30 percent, Samsung SDI strengthened 1.32 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 1.60 percent, SK Hynix soared 2.01 percent, Naver retreated 1.38 percent, LG Chem rallied 1.22 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.94 percent, S-Oil stumbled 1.22 percent, SK Innovation slumped 1.39 percent, POSCO eased 0.17 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.52 percent, KEPCO declined 1.49 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.43 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.69 percent and Kia Motors dipped 0.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher but faded as the day progressed, ending on opposite side of the unchanged line.

The Dow sank 168.33 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 34,721.91, while the NASDAQ added 15.66 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,034.97 and the S&P 500 eased 7.21 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,507.66.

The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a Commerce Department report showing consumer price growth in the U.S. accelerated in line with forecasts in July.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched jobs report later today.

Crude oil moved sharply higher on Thursday, advancing for the sixth consecutive session following another steep drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate for October delivery surged $2 or 2.5 percent to $83.63 a barrel, a three-week closing high.

Closer to home, South Korea will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to tumble 25.4 percent on year, unchanged from the July reading. Exports are capped lower by an annual 16.4 percent after sinking 16.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.65 billion, up from $1.63 billion a month earlier.

31.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
31.08.23 DAX 40 steigt wieder gen 16.000 Punkte – EU-Inflation und NFPs im Blick
31.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
31.08.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
31.08.23 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth bricht am Nachmittag nach oben aus
Nach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst unter 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag billiger
Shopify-Aktie gesucht: Shopify und Amazon kooperieren bei Logistiknetzwerk

