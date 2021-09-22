SMI 11’784 0.2%  SPI 15’302 0.3%  Dow 33’920 -0.2%  DAX 15’349 1.4%  Euro 1.0830 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’098 1.3%  Gold 1’775 0.6%  Bitcoin 38’345 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9237 -0.4%  Öl 74.6 0.4% 
> > >

22.09.2021 01:30:24

Little Movement Seen For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,060-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 21.47 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,063.20 after trading between 3,038.04 and 3,069.56. Volume was 1.48 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 298 gainers and 186 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust spiked 2.50 percent, while City Developments gathered 0.98 percent, Comfort DelGro rallied 1.32 percent, Dairy Farm International fell 0.29 percent, DBS Group lost 0.40 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.68 percent, Keppel Corp perked 0.96 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 1.43 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust improved 0.48 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.09 percent, SATS surged 3.60 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.56 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 3.54 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.10 percent, Singapore Press Holdings rose 0.52 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 1.06 percent, SingTel jumped 1.23 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.78 percent, United Overseas Bank strengthened 0.63 percent, Wilmar International increased 0.49 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.69 percent and Ascendas REIT and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday but quickly turned lower, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.

The Dow shed 50.63 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 33,919.84, while the NASDAQ added 32.49 points or 0.22 percent to close at 14,746 and the S&P 500 fell 3.54 points or 0.08 percent to end at 4,354.19.

The choppy trade on Wall Street came ahead of the Fed's announcement. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged but could address the outlook for its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction in the U.S. increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday, ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventories data. But gains were just modest as traders weighed global energy demand prospects amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and several other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $70.56 a barrel on the expiration day, gaining $0.27 or 0.4 percent in the session.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 20.September 2021: Evergrande bringt Märkte unter Druck / On IPO | BX Swiss TV

Die Schieflage beim chinesischen Bauentwickler Evergrande bringt nicht nur die Kurse in Asien unter Druck. Dazu kommt noch die Verunsicherung aufgrund der anstehenden Notenbanksitzungen. Welche Veränderungen es im SMI und DAX gibt, und wie der Börsengang von On gelaufen ist, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20.September 2021: Evergrande bringt Märkte unter Druck / On IPO | BX Swiss TV

Inside

21.09.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Alphabet - eigene Chips und Cloud-Angriff auf Microsoft und Amazon
21.09.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.09.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf General Motors Co
21.09.21 Curevac mit wenig Hoffnung – Aktie fällt weiter
21.09.21 SMI fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juni
20.09.21 Marktupdate 20.September 2021: Evergrande bringt Märkte unter Druck / On IPO | BX Swiss TV
20.09.21 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie trotzt dem Abschwung
20.09.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla, Varta
10.09.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Minding the gender gap, with L’Oréal and Equileap
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum-Konkurrent: Das muss man über den Altcoin Solana wissen
Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich uneins
Relief-Aktie schliesst deutlich schwächer: Relief Therapeutics-Tochter APR veröffentlicht Daten in Fachmagazin
Stadler bekommt ÖBB-Milliardenauftrag nicht wegen Unterschriftenpanne - Aktie verliert
Miller Tabak-Analyst: Anleger ignorieren die Parallelen zwischen den Aktien heute und den "berauschenden" Jahren
Bitcoin fällt in Richtung 40'000 US-Dollar
Shell-Aktie springt hoch: Shell verkauft milliardenschwere Assets im Permian-Becken an ConocoPhillips
Partners Group-Aktie geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel: Kapitalzusagen in Höhe von 15 Milliarden Dollar gesichert
Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptowährungen wegen trüber Marktstimmung unter Druck
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien nach Exportdaten tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit