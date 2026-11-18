(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,565-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with Middle East tensions likely offset by sinking crude oil prices and bargain hunting among the technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials, plantations and industrials were tempered by gains from the technology and energy companies.

For the day, the index slipped 8.42 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 1,566.73 after trading between 1,564.71 and 1,575.23.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but turned lower before recovering in the afternoon to finish mixed.

The Dow tumbled 561.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 50,198.17, while the NASDAQ climbed 101.50 points or 0.42 percent to close at 24,429.88 and the S&P 500 fell 16.90 points or 0.23 percent to end at 7,323.63.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

Investors may also have been looking forward to Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, while pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see October data for consumer prices later today; in September, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.