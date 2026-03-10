Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market moved higher again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,700-point plateau and now it's likely to be rangebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat as traders await further developments in the Middle East conflict. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, telecoms and industrials, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index improved 27.51 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 1,701.68 after trading between 1,684.85 and 1,703.61. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail jumped 2.99 percent, while AMMB Holdings increased 1.89 percent, Celcomdigi gathered 1.26 percent, CIMB Group picked up 1.03 percent, Gamuda soared 4.08 percent, IHH Healthcare surged 4.16 percent, IOI Corporation elevated 0.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.20 percent, Maxis added 1.61 percent, Maybank collected 1.75 percent, MISC stumbled 3.09 percent, MRDIY expanded 2.47 percent, Nestle Malaysia rose 1.36 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 5.30 percent, Petronas Dagangan perked 0.28 percent, Petronas Gas climbed 2.44 percent, PPB Group was up 0.55 percent, Press Metal gained 1.47 percent, Public Bank vaulted 2.74 percent, QL Resources rallied 3.08 percent, RHB Bank advanced 2.41 percent, Sime Darby spiked 3.98 percent, SD Guthrie slumped 1.04 percent, Sunway plummeted 6.08 percent, Telekom Malaysia strengthened 2.77 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 2.17 percent, YTL Corporation accelerated 3.73 percent, YTL Power skyrocketed 4.25 percent and Axiata was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower but quickly moved higher and spent most of the day in the green before a late fade saw them end mixed and little changed.

The Dow dipped 34.29 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 47,706.51, while the NASDAQ perked 1.16 points or 0.01 percent to close at 22,697.10 and the S&P 500 fell 14.51 points or 0.21 percent to end at 6,781.48.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid substantial volatility by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery plummeting almost 12 percent after soaring to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday.

Crude oil prices plunged on Tuesday after Trump said that the ongoing war would end "very soon" but provided no details. The conflict has driven oil prices to sky-high levels in recent days. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery tumbled $9.47 or 9.99 percent at $85.30 per barrel.

Traders also seemed to be expressing some uncertainty about the U.S. war with Iran after President Donald Trump's latest remarks about the conflict.

The president claimed in a subsequent post on Truth Social that Iran would be hit "twenty times harder" if they do anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz.