Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had slipped almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,670-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity ahead of key U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and roughly flat and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and industrials, while the plantations and telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 7.26 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 1,669.57 after trading between 1,666.34 and 1,674.44. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail plunged 1.52 percent, while AMMB Holdings climbed 1.10 percent, Axiata and MISC both fell 0.39 percent, Celcomdigi tanked 1.18 percent, Gamuda was down 0.21 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.47 percent, IOI Corporation stumbled 1.47 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.20 percent, Maybank slipped 0.37 percent, MRDIY retreated 1.28 percent, Nestle Malaysia dropped 0.82 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 4.76 percent, Petronas Dagangan gained 0.40 percent, Petronas Gas slumped 0.98 percent, PPB Group eased 0.19 percent, Press Metal contracted 0.42 percent, Public Bank skidded 0.88 percent, QL Resources advanced 0.53 percent, RHB Bank shed 0.51 percent, SD Guthrie and Hong Leong Bank both sank 0.53 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.54 percent, Tenaga Nasional declined 1.02 percent, YTL Corporation added 0.49 percent, YTL Power dipped 0.30 percent and Sime Darby, Sunway, Maxis and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and spent much of the day on opposite sides of the line and ending the same way.

The Dow climbed 270.03 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 49,266.11, while the NASDAQ sank 104.26 points or 0.44 percent to end at 23,480.02 and the S&P 500 perked 0.51 points or 0.01 percent to close at 6,921.44.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its January 27-28 meeting but is seen as likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.

Ahead of the monthly jobs report, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up slightly less than expected last week.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday as data showed a decline in the U.S. crude inventories, offsetting global oversupply concerns and supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.70 or 3.04 percent at $57.69 per barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see November figures for industrial production and unemployment later today; in October, production was up 6.0 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.