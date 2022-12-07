SMI 11'010 -0.9%  SPI 14'019 -1.0%  Dow 33'598 0.0%  DAX 14'261 -0.6%  Euro 0.9886 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'921 -0.5%  Gold 1'786 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'850 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9407 -0.1%  Öl 77.4 -3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Die Reichsten der Reichen: Das sind 2022 die zehn wohlhabendsten Familien und Personen der Schweiz
Nach Turbulenzen am Kryptomarkt: So will der Binance-CEO eine Rettungsinitiative ins Leben rufen
Crowdinvesting: So funktioniert Schwarmfinanzierung!
Meta-Aktie leichter: Strittige Themen dürfen bei Meta am Arbeitsplatz wohl nicht diskutiert werden - Iran fordert Meta-Vertreter
BlackRock-Aktie leichter: Aktivistischer Investor Bluebell verlangt Absetzung von BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

08.12.2022 00:30:01

Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in four consecutive sessions, slipping almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,465-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on recession concerns and on the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the industrials and telecoms, support from the financials and mixed performances from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index dipped 4.67 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 1,466.88 after trading between 1,466.46 and 1,477.86.

Among the actives, Axiata plummeted 3.88 percent, while CIMB Group rallied 1.62 percent, Dialog Group dipped 0.43 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.32 percent, Genting dropped 0.91 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.77 percent, Hartalega Holdings retreated 1.25 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 1.37 percent, INARI plunged 1.81 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.29 percent, Maybank collected 0.46 percent, MISC sank 0.83 percent, MRDIY added 0.48 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.12 percent, PPB Group slumped 0.82 percent, Press Metal skidded 1.03 percent, Public Bank lost 0.67 percent, RHB Capital jumped 1.79 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.93 percent, Telekom Malaysia declined 1.28 percent. Tenaga Nasional stumbled 1.20 percent and Top Glove, Maxis and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower following a volatile Wednesday that saw the major averages bounce back and forth across the unchanged line before ending on opposite sides.

The Dow rose 1.58 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 33,597.92, while the NASDAQ sank 56.34 points or 0.51 percent to end at 10,958.55 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.34 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,933.92.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed still seems poised to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, but recent upbeat economic data has raised concerns about how much further the central bank will raise rates at future meetings.

The recent selling on Wall Street partly reflects worries the Fed will need to push the economy into a prolonged recession in order to bring inflation down close to its 2 percent target.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a sharp increase in gasoline inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for January ended lower by $2.24 or 3 percent at $72.01 a barrel, losing for the fourth consecutive session.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco – Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz), was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.12.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.12.22 Varta – Absturz in den SDAX
07.12.22 DAX – Kurze Pause vor der Weihnachtsrally?
07.12.22 KeyInvest Product News
07.12.22 Marktüberblick: Airbus streicht Auslieferungsziel
07.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07.12.22 SMI legt den Rückwärtsgang ein
07.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV
06.12.22 Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte
06.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'497.58 19.74 HZSSMU
Short 11'726.20 13.99 EPSSMU
Short 12'166.88 8.95 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'009.95 07.12.2022 17:30:35
Long 10'608.99 19.39 A2SSMU
Long 10'394.98 13.99 A6SSMU
Long 9'950.63 8.99 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: CS hat sich offenbar Rechte für Marke "First Boston" gesichert - Ein Schritt weiter bei Londoner Softbank-Klage
Zinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche zahlt Mitarbeitern in der Schweiz 2023 mehr Geld - Bei Novartis steigt die Lohnsumme ebenfalls - Roche kooperiert mit Replimune
Die Reichsten der Reichen: Das sind 2022 die zehn wohlhabendsten Familien und Personen der Schweiz
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 5.000 $ oder 250.000 $ – welches Szenario ist realistischer?
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Plug Power unter der Lupe: Der Wasserstoffkonzern zwischen roten Zahlen und Zukunftschancen
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittag im Aufwind
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS hat sich frisches Fremdkapital in Milliardenhöhe beschafft - Saudi-Arabiens Kronprinz wohl möglicher Investor bei CSFB

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.