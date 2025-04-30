Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’117 0.4%  SPI 16’479 0.6%  Dow 40’669 0.4%  DAX 22’497 0.3%  Euro 0.9364 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’160 0.0%  Gold 3’289 -0.8%  Bitcoin 78’055 0.5%  Dollar 0.8266 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
NVIDIA & Co. treiben Norwegens Staatsfonds in die roten Zahlen
Konkurrenzdruck und schwächelnde Zahlen: Ist der Höhenflug von Novo Nordisk vorbei?
"Wertloser Müll": Wall-Street-Legende zerreisst Ethereum
April 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Nachhaltig investieren: ZKB bringt erste ESG-Aktien-ETFs auf den Markt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
01.05.2025 01:00:29

Little Movement Seen For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, rallying almost 1,850 points or 5 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 36,050-point plateau and it's likely to hold steady in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests slight upside on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 205.39 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 36,045.38 after trading between 35,793.33 and 36,056.52.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor fell 0.38 percent, while Mazda Motor tanked 2.58 percent, Toyota Motor stumbled 2.06 percent, Honda Motor perked 0.10 percent, Softbank Group eased 0.08 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial jumped 1.78 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 0.85 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rallied 1.28 percent, Mitsubishi Electric soared 5.36 percent, Sony Group surged 5.50 percent, Panasonic Holdings spiked 2.15 percent and Hitachi plummeted 6.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday but trended higher throughout the sessions, finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow climbed 141.74 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 40,669.36, while the NASDAQ slipped 14.98 points or 0.09 percent to close at 17,446.34 and the S&P 500 perked 8.23 points or 0.15 percent to end at 5,569.06.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets following the release of a Commerce Department report showing the U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the first three months of 2025.

Adding to the negative sentiment, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of April.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, with the data possibly generating some optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

The price of crude oil showed another significant move to the downside on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery plunged $2.20 or 3.6 percent to $58.22 a barrel. For the month of April, crude for June delivery nosedived by 18 percent.

Closer to home, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates; the BoJ is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Japan also will see April data for household confidence, with forecasts suggesting an index score of 33.9 - easing from 34.1 in March.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
📌 Thales Group (FR0000121329)
📌 Assicurazioni Generali (IT0000062072)
📌 Swiss Life Holding (CH0014852781)

➡️ Ausserdem zeigen wir, welche Aktien das Portfolio verlassen haben und warum:
❌ Meta Platforms (US30303M1027)
❌ LPL Financial (US50212V1008)
❌ American Express (US0258161092)

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

30.04.25 Logo WHS PayPal Aktie im Check: Comeback-Kandidat oder Fintech-Sorgenkind?
30.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Magnificent 7 - Ein wichtiger Fingerzeig / Europäische Luftfahrt - Unterschiedliche Flughöhen
30.04.25 SMI nimmt 200-Tage-Linie ins Visier
30.04.25 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
30.04.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio
29.04.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Tecan Group AG
29.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Swisscom, UBS
29.04.25 Credit Futures: The Risk-Returns of Investment-Grade and High-Yield Bonds
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’326.39 18.31 B7RS6U
Short 12’565.82 13.42 BKFSAU
Short 13’002.34 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’116.98 30.04.2025 17:30:04
Long 11’580.00 19.98
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’640.00 7.75
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

April 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Aktien uneinheitlich: Rheinmetall arbeitet mit Lockheed Martin an neuen Raketenprojekten
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Warnungen ignoriert - Elon Musk riskiert viel mit Cybercab-Wette
ams OSRAM-Aktie springt hoch: ams OSRAM startet besser als erwartet in 2025
NEL-Aktie unter Druck: NEL ASA mit Quartalsverlust und Umsatzschwund
HENSOLDT-Aktie mit Aufwärtspotenzial: Darum hinkt der Rüstungstitel im Branchenvergleich hinterher
Hitachi stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Idorsia-Aktie zieht an: Umsatzsteigerung - Verluste eingegrenzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger schicken DocMorris am Mittwochvormittag ins Plus

Top-Rankings

April 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2025
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}