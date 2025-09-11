Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bitcoin startet schwach in den September - folgt jetzt die grosse Trendwende im Herbst?
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Zwischen 5-Billionen-Dollar-Vision und möglicher Kursblase
Klarna-Aktien überzeugen beim Börsendebüt
BioNTech-Aktie bleibt im Blick: BioNTech überzeugt mit positiven Studiendaten
Oracle-Aktie von Ausblick angetrieben: Umsatz steigt - aber bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück
11.09.2025 03:30:27

Little Movement Seen For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 260 points or 3.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,700-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little guidance ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses re likely to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial, food and telecom sectors were capped by weakness from the cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index gained 70.40 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 7,699.01 after trading between 7,661.28 and 7,726.38.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.30 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 2.09 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia accelerated 3.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rallied 2.37 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison spiked 2.70 percent, Indocement retreated 1.44 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.09 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur climbed 1.02 percent, United Tractors plunged 3.12 percent, Astra International dropped 0.90 percent, Energi Mega Persada sank 0.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari stumbled 2.02 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 4.10 percent, Vale Indonesia tanked 2.03 percent, Timah slumped 1.36 percent and Bumi Resources lost 0.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday and trended generally downward before finishing on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow stumbled 220.42 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 45,490.92, while the NASDAQ rose 6.57 points or 0.03 percent to close at 21,886.06 and the S&P 500 added 19.43 points or 0.30 percent to end at 6,532.04.

The early strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in U.S. producer prices in August. The data added to recent optimism about the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates by at next week's monetary policy meeting.

Buying waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department's report on consumer price inflation later today - which may also have a significant effect on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil surged on Wednesday on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe, along with inflation data from the U.S. that has reinforced interest rate cut expectations. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $1.07 or 1.71 percent at $63.70 per barrel.

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger

Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?

10.09.25 Logo WHS Chewy Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – alles aus einem Shop für Hund, Katze & Co
10.09.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
10.09.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.09.2025
10.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Oszillation um den GD100
09.09.25 Partners Group hebt Prognose an – Optimismus gerechtfertigt?
09.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09.09.25 Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
04.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) on AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Börsengang der Klarna-Aktie steht direkt bevor - Was Anleger wissen sollten
Novo Nordisk-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Tausende Stellenstreichungen
RENK Aktie News: Anleger schicken RENK am Mittwochvormittag ins Plus
SAP SE-Aktie erhält von JP Morgan Chase & Co. Bewertung: Overweight
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt nach Analystenlob - Rüstungswerte erholen sich
Klarna-Aktien überzeugen beim Börsendebüt
US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Grün
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Neues iPhone Air überzeugt nicht
Oracle-Aktie von Ausblick angetrieben: Umsatz steigt - aber bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
