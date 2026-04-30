Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’023 -1.0%  SPI 18’395 -0.8%  Dow 48’862 -0.6%  DAX 23’955 -0.3%  Euro 0.9235 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’816 -0.3%  Gold 4’544 -1.1%  Bitcoin 60’083 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7909 0.2%  Öl 122.4 10.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Intel941595ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Sunrise Communications138622040
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Etsy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Samsung gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: ING Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Edelmetall-Rally vorüber? Warum ein Analyst den Silberpreis zwischen 50 und 100 Dollar sieht
Ausblick: AIXTRON stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
30.04.2026 03:01:25

Little Movement Seen For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped more than 25 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,110-point plateau and it's likely to remain rangebound again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on surging oil prices and uncertainty about the conflict in the Middle East. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the resource, energy and property sectors were capped by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index improved 28.88 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 4,107.51 after trading between 4,061.82 and 4,112.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 45.27 points or 1.66 percent to end at 2,772.50.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 0.80 percent, while Bank of China advanced 0.99 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.78 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance perked 0.03 percent, Jiangxi Copper soared 4.74 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) expanded 2.14 percent, Yankuang Energy skyrocketed 7.97 percent, PetroChina added 0.57 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) strengthened 1.31 percent, Huaneng Power vaulted 1.59 percent, China Shenhua Energy slipped 0.35 percent, Gemdale surged 6.30 percent, Poly Developments jumped 1.82 percent and China Vanke rallied 3.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday and hugged the line for most of the day, finally ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 280.12 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 48,861.81, while the NASDAQ perked 9.44 points or 0.04 percent to close at 24,673.24 and the S&P 500 eased 2.85 points or 0.04 percent to end at 7,135.95.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of earnings news after the close from big-name tech companies such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Traders also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank announcing its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged in an unusually divided vote.

Crude oil prices surged again on Wednesday as an end to the Middle East war still remains elusive, keeping the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz in place. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up $6.79 or 6.79 percent at $106.72 per barrel.

Closer to home, China will this morning see April results of the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics, plus the manufacturing PMI from Caixin. In March, the NBS scores were 50.4, 50.1 and 50.5, respectively, while the Caixin reading was 50.8.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Inside Trading & Investment

29.04.26 Fokus auf Erträge und Inflation
29.04.26 Achterbahnfahrt dank Novartis
29.04.26 Marktüberblick: Scout24 im Fokus
29.04.26 3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check
29.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Warten auf neue Impulse
28.04.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Novartis AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, UBS Group AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
28.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Partners Group, Swiss Life
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’586.79 19.62 S0VBMU
Short 13’862.86 13.84 STCBFU
Short 14’389.69 8.88 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’023.15 29.04.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’510.39 19.77 SJCBCU
Long 12’210.28 13.70 SC4B0U
Long 11’702.49 8.97 S2JBMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie weit im Plus: Milliardengewinn - Fortsetzung von Aktienrückkäufen - CS-Integration auf gutem Weg
Meta-Aktie tiefrot trotz Gewinnanstieg über Markterwartungen - KI-Investitionen belasten
Kone-Aktie fällt: Übernahme von TK Elevator in Milliardendeal - thyssenkrupp-Aktie weit im Plus
Ausblick: Atlassian legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon präsentiert sich am Mittwochabend fester
Aktien von Rheinmetall & RENK: Warum JPMorgan jetzt auf Einstiegschancen setzt
Partners Group Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittwochvormittag vermehrt von Partners Group
Ausblick: Sandisk stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
adidas-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Umsatz klettert - Starke Nachfrage in eigenen Verkaufskanälen
Ausblick: PUMA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.