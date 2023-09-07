Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'993 0.6%  SPI 14'492 0.5%  Dow 34'501 0.2%  DAX 15'719 -0.1%  Euro 0.9551 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'221 -1.4%  Gold 1'920 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'378 1.8%  Dollar 0.8928 0.2%  Öl 89.8 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk23159222Partners Group2460882Richemont21048333Logitech2575132
Top News
Lonza-Aktie, DOTTIKON-Aktie & Co.: Für diese Schweizer Pharmatitel zeigt sich die ZKB zuversichtlich
Kryptowährung Ripple: Anonymer Krypto-Wal kauft deutlich zu
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini wird weniger pessimistisch - dennoch hält er einen Markteinbruch für "nicht völlig unwahrscheinlich"
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk soll Entwicklung von Dogecoin finanziell unterstützt haben
C3.ai-Aktie verliert deutlich: C3.ai macht erneut Verluste - Umsatz über den Erwartungen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
08.09.2023 01:00:05

Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has ticked lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,550-point plateau and it may be stuck in neutral again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with tech shares likely to weigh. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets are likely to open in similar fashion on Friday.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the chemicals and steel companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares.

For the day, the index sank 15.08 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 2,548.26. Volume was 370.56 million shares worth 8.04 trillion won. There were 696 decliners and 186 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial eased 0.18 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.38 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.57 percent, Samsung SDI stumbled 1.33 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.70 percent, SK Hynix perked 0.25 percent, Naver climbed 1.17 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.37 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 2.00 percent, S-Oil rose 0.39 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.03 percent, POSCO tanked 2.07 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.84 percent, KEPCO dipped 0.22 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor improved 0.27 percent, Kia Motors sank 0.76 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed and finished little changed in similar fashion.

The Dow rose 57.54 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 34,500.73, while the NASDAQ sank 123.64 points or 0.89 percent to end at 13,748.83 and the S&P 500 fell 14.34 points or 0.32 percent to close at 4,451.14.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates after the Labor Department reported an unexpected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The Fed is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting later this month, but CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates a 43.4 percent chance of another rate hike in November.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ was weighed by weakness from Apple (AAPL) after reports said China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in sensitive departments to government-backed agencies and state companies.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday, despite a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Profit taking after recent strong gains was largely responsible as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended lower by $0.67 or 0.9 percent at $86.87 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide July figures for current account later this morning; in June, the current account surplus was $5.87 billion.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Automobilindustrie - Schaulaufen in München/Corona - Neue Impfstoffe am Markt
07.09.23 Marktüberblick: Vonovia gesucht
07.09.23 SMI setzt Abwärtstrend fort
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
06.09.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: EZB-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus – Wirtschafsdaten im Blick
05.09.23 Dem Appetit einen Riegel vorschieben
05.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Swiss Life, UBS
01.09.23 Investiere in den ersten Porsche GT3 - diese Ikone wurde für den GT3 Cup-Serienrennsport entwickelt und gleichzeitig für den Strassengebrauch zugelassen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'415.15 19.97 52SSMU
Short 11'683.03 13.39 GXSSMU
Short 12'110.50 8.79 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'993.43 07.09.2023 17:31:17
Long 10'540.90 19.97 V4SSMU
Long 10'276.32 13.73 EHSSMU
Long 9'828.42 8.86 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Nestlé Waters-Werk wird bestreikt - Nestlé kauft in Brasilien zu
UBS-Aktie verlustreich: UBS-Manager trennen sich von grösseren Aktienpaketen - Spartenverkauf der Credit Suisse an Apollo wird hinterfragt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Donnerstagvormittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie knickt ein: Idorsia holt sich Rechte für Aprocitentan zurück
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Donnerstagvormittag schwächer
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Zinssorgen belasten: SMI dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Zulassungsanträge für Roche-Mittel Crovalimab in mehreren Ländern akzeptiert
Darum rutscht der Euro weiter ab zum Dollar - Franken wenig verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit