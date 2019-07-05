Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 40 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,110-point plateau and it's likely to hold steady in that neighborhood again on Friday.

The global forecast for Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of U.S. employment data due out later today. The European markets were little changed and the U.S. markets were closed for Independence Day and the Asian markets figure to see little movement.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index gained 12.71 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 2,108.73 after trading between 2,088.97 and 2,108.80. Volume was 440 million shares worth some 4.47 trillion won. There were 447 decliners and 361 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial collected 0.67 percent, while Samsung Electronics jumped 1.32 percent, LG Electronics added 0.39 percent, LG Display rose 0.57 percent, SK hynix spiked 1.59 percent, POSCO perked 1.02 percent, SK Telecom rose 1.55 percent, KEPCO sank 0.77 percent, Hyundai Motor soared 2.21 percent, Kia Motors advanced 2.40 percent and Shinhan Financial and Hana Financial were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street today, although the major European markets ended subdued on Thursday with investors making some cautious moves.

The sentiment remained positive amid Fed rate cut hopes and on news that top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Investors will be looking ahead to closely watched non-farm payroll data later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 163,000 jobs. A weaker reading would lend further support to the argument for a rate cut.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday amid reports of an increase in production. West Texas Intermediate sank $0.67 or 1.17 percent to $56.67.