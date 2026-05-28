Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’627 0.8%  SPI 19’230 0.7%  Dow 50’644 0.4%  DAX 25’178 0.0%  Euro 0.9150 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’071 0.1%  Gold 4’458 -1.1%  Bitcoin 58’433 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7868 0.1%  Öl 95.0 -4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Anleger fliehen nach enttäuschendem Ausblick: Zscaler-Aktie bricht um ein Viertel ein - das steckt dahinter
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
Salesforce-Aktie fällt: Software-Riese verdient zwar mehr, bleibt aber hinter Erwartungen
Honeywell-Spinoff Quantinuum drängt an die Börse - Quanten-Aktien D-Wave, IonQ & Co. geraten unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.05.2026 02:04:18

Little Movement Expected For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Hari Raya Haji, the Stngapore stock market ended the three-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 25 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 5,030-point plateau and it figures to hold steady in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, thanks mostly to easing oil prices. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slumped 41.75 points or 0.82 percent to finish at the daily low of 5,028.80 after peaking at 5,072.08.

Among the actives, City Developments tanked 2.49 percent, while DBS Group fell 0.29 percent, DFI Retail Group plummeted 3.34 percent, Hongkong Land plunged 2.88 percent, Keppel DC REIT lost 0.44 percent, Keppel Ltd tumbled 2.08 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.64 percent, SATS surged 5.64 percent, Seatrium Limited shed 0.45 percent, SembCorp Industries slipped 0.16 percent, Singapore Airlines eased 0.15 percent, Singapore Exchange surrendered 2.20 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 0.98 percent, SingTel slumped 1.32 percent, Thai Beverage contracted 1.10 percent, United Overseas Bank sank 0.50 percent, UOL Group stumbled 1.93 percent, Wilmar International retreated 1.68 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 1.33 percent and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as the major averages spent much of the day bouncing back and forth across the line before ending little changed with a slight upside bias - but enough for all three to hit record closing highs..

The Dow climbed 182.60 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 50,644.28, while the NASDAQ added 18.55 points or 0.07 percent to close at 26,674.73 and the S&P 500 perked 1.24 points or 0.02 percent to end at 7,520.36.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength, while optimism about an eventual end to the conflict between the U.S. and Iran continues weigh on oil prices.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Wednesday as investors continue to anticipate a potential U.S.-Iran agreement, despite the hard line from the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was down $5.05 or 5.38 percent at $88.84 per barrel.

Traders may also have been somewhat reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data later today, including the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Ferrari zündet den Elektro-Turbo

Mit dem ersten vollelektrischen Modell wagt Ferrari den Schritt in eine neue Ära. An der Börse könnte der Sportwagenbauer nach soliden Quartalszahlen, starkem Auftragsbestand und einem charttechnischen Ausbruch ebenfalls wieder beschleunigen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.05.26 Europa verliert an Wachstum
27.05.26 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht – Siltronic im Fokus
27.05.26 Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert
27.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verschnaufpause nach dem Kurssprung
26.05.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ASML Holding NV
22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’160.24 19.60 SHSBXU
Short 14’439.21 13.94 SFNBRU
Short 14’967.58 8.96 SOXBAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’627.41 27.05.2026 17:31:20
Long 13’031.49 19.19 SYBDXU
Long 12’737.64 13.59 BSUR4U
Long 12’215.43 8.96 SC4B0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Bundeswehr-Auftrag für Laser-Licht-Module
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
NVIDIA Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
Salesforce-Aktie fällt: Software-Riese verdient zwar mehr, bleibt aber hinter Erwartungen
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Marvell Technology, Inc. Profit Declines In Q1
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall schiebt sich am Mittwochnachmittag vor
Anleger fliehen nach enttäuschendem Ausblick: Zscaler-Aktie bricht um ein Viertel ein - das steckt dahinter

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2026: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Carl Icahn
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im ersten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröff ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bridgewater baute im ersten Quartal 2026 sein Portfolio um. Während Software-Werte an Bedeutung ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.