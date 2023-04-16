SMI 11'343 0.8%  SPI 14'860 0.9%  Dow 33'886 -0.4%  DAX 15'808 0.5%  Euro 0.9926 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'391 0.6%  Gold 2'004 -1.8%  Bitcoin 27'220 0.7%  Dollar 0.8930 0.0%  Öl 86.6 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla spart Kosten beim autonomen Fahren: Unfallgefahr nun deutlich höher
Äusserst seltener Börsenindikator schlägt an - Setzt sich die Rally fort?
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
ByteDance-Aktie: Parlament eines US-Bundesstaats will TikTok verbieten
Ratgeber: Chainlink kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum LINK-Handel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Sika41879292Novo Nordisk23159222Geberit3017040Swisscom874251Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

17.04.2023 01:30:01

Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the two-day slide in which it had slipped not even 2 points or 0.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,435-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower as inflation concerns war with support from oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the telecoms, weakness from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index perked 0.91 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,435.13 after trading between 1,431.81 and 1,438.28.

Among the actives, Axiata was up 0.33 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.58 percent, Genting jumped 1.51 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.38 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.68 percent, INARI soared 2.14 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Petronas Dagangan both eased 0.09 percent, Maxis added 0.48 percent, MISC climbed 1.12 percent, MRDIY lost 0.61 percent, Press Metal advanced 0.78 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.18 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations slumped 1.16 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 1.00 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.66 percent and Petronas Chemicals, PPB Group, Dialog Group, Digi.com, Maybank, Public Bank and QL Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages shook off early support on Friday, quickly heading south and staying in the red throughout the day.

The Dow tumbled 143.23 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 33,886.47, while the NASDAQ sank 42.83 points or 0.35 percent to close at 12,123.47 and the S&P 500 fell 8.58 points or 0.21 percent to end at 4,137.64. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent and the NASAQ rose 0.3 percent.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street coincided with the release of a report from the University of Michigan showing a jump in inflation expectations in the month of April.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales fell more than expected in March, while the Federal Reserve said U.S. industrial production increased more than expected in March, although the increase was largely due to a spike in utilities output.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Friday, lifted by the International Energy Agency's forecast that global crude demand will grow to a record 101.9 million barrels per day this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May rose $0.36 or 0.4 percent at $82.52 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich China im ersten Quartal des Jahres entwickelt und welche Bedeutung haben Rohstoffe, insbesondere Kupfer für das Land?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Omar Sharif, Investment Solutions / Marex Financial Products – London im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China und warum besonders Kupfer wichtig ist | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.04.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Netflix, Spotify
14.04.23 Vielfalt im eigenen Land
14.04.23 Marktüberblick: Covestro übertrifft Erwartungen
14.04.23 11.270 Punkte weiterhin im Fokus
14.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke – Wir kommen
14.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Weiter aufwärts
13.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
13.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China und warum besonders Kupfer wichtig ist | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'776.91 19.90 BTSSMU
Short 12'036.39 13.66 6SSMPU
Short 12'473.67 8.93 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'342.86 14.04.2023 17:31:34
Long 10'840.20 18.29 XQSSMU
Long 10'603.18 13.26 XASSMU
Long 10'194.50 8.96 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Umfangreiche Liste: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Morgan Stanley jetzt für langfristige Anleger
So steht der NIO-Finanzvorstand zum Preiskampf am Elektroauto-Markt
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Stadler-Aktie letztlich gefragt: Stadler hat Auftrag von GB Railfreight erhalten
Elon Musk sieht Metaverse kritisch - und freut sich über dessen mögliches Ende
Zentralafrikanischen Republik ändert Gesetz: Bitcoin nicht länger gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel
Merck & Co-Aktie: Milliardenübernahme eines Biotech-Unternehmens geplant
Roche-Aktie: Weitere Daten zu Tecentriq plus Avastin veröffentlicht
UBS-Aktie: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung zum Kauf von US-Töchter der CS - Zwei Klagen von CS-Obligationären
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS bereitet angeblich Börsengang von CS Schweiz vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.