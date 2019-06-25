Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 2.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,675-point plateau and it may see continued if mild consolidation again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with trade and geopolitical concerns in focus. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the plantations and industrials were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index lost 6.10 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 1,676.13 after trading between 1,674.40 and 1,679.28. Volume was 1.8 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 516 decliners and 296 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 1.81 percent, while Genting plunged 1.71 percent, Axiata tumbled 1.19 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.18 percent, CIMB Group soared 0.96 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 0.90 percent, Sime Darby declined 0.87 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.72 percent, Petronas Chemicals sank 0.70 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.53 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.52 percent, Top Glove lost 0.40 percent, Maybank and Hong Leong Financial both added 0.22 percent and Digi.com and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks continued to see choppy trading Monday, showing a lack of direction before closing mixed.

The Dow added 8.41 points or 0.03 percent to end at 26,727.54, while the NASDAQ lost 26.01 points or 0.32 percent to 8,005.70 and the S&P 500 fell 5.11 points or 0.17 percent to 2,945.35.

Traders seemed reluctant to make big moves ahead of the highly anticipated G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet during the summit in an effort to kick start stalled trade negotiations.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran also kept traders on the sidelines, with Trump announcing new sanctions on Iran after an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone was recently shot down by Iranian forces.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday, extending gains to a third straight session amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.47 or 0.8 percent at $57.90 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 29.