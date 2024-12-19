Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’415 -1.9%  SPI 15’230 -1.8%  Dow 42’342 0.0%  DAX 19’970 -1.4%  Euro 0.9317 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’879 -1.6%  Gold 2’594 0.3%  Bitcoin 88’189 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.3%  Öl 72.7 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Jefferies enthüllt überraschenden KI-Gewinner - NVIDIA-Aktie lediglich Nummer Zwei
Apple setzte neue Massstäbe: Apple Watch Ultra - Zukunft der Satelliten-Kommunikation
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Flash Crash nach FED-Sitzung - Aktie in der Besprechung: Capital One 
Elon Musk enthüllt Tesla-Rätsel: Warum Cybertruck und Cybercab kein Tesla-Logo haben
Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos investiert in KI-Startup und NVIDIA-Konkurrent Tenstorrent
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

20.12.2024 00:33:47

Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 3 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains murky on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat, and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Thursday, lifted into the green by the industrials while nearly everything else ended in the red.

For the day, the index perked 0.51 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,600.09 after trading between 1,590.83 and 1,600.73.

Among the actives, Axiata lost 0.82 percent, while Celcomdigi gained 0.28 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.25 percent, Genting Malaysia slid 0.47 percent, IOI Corporation stumbled 1.55 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.09 percent, Maxis slumped 1.39 percent, Maybank fell 0.59 percent, MISC retreated 1.87 percent, Nestle Malaysia tanked 2.02 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 2.29 percent, Petronas Gas advanced 0.57 percent, PPB Group tumbled 1.98 percent, Press Metal shed 0.83 percent, QL Resources skidded 1.26 percent, RHB Bank dropped 1.23 percent, Sime Darby declined 1.72 percent, SD Guthrie dipped 0.20 percent, Telekom Malaysia added 0.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.99 percent, YTL Corporation skyrocketed 19.16 percent, YTL Power surged 11.48 percent and Genting, MRDIY, IHH Healthcare, Public Bank and Sunway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher Thursday on bargain hunting but faded as the day progressed, finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 15.37 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 42,342.24, while the NASDAQ dipped 19.93 points or 0.10 percent to close at 19,372.77 and the S&P 500 eased 5.08 points or 0.09 percent to end at 5,867.08.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels after Wednesday's steep losses, which saw the Dow tumble to its lowest closing level in over a month.

Wednesday's sell-off came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to lower interest rates by a quarter-point but forecast rate cuts fewer than expected next year.

Upbeat economic data supported for the Fed's cautious approach to further rate cuts after the Commerce Department said GDP surged more than expected in Q3. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits pulled back more than expected last week.

Crude oil futures were down on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled fewer interest rate cuts next year than had been expected. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January closed down $0.67 or 0.95 percent at $69.91 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release November data for consumer prices later today; in October, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Palo Alto Networks, Fiserv & Motorola Solutions

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Motorola Solutions
✅ Fiserv Inc.
✅ Palo Alto Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Palo Alto Networks, Fiserv & Motorola Solutions mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
19.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Investmentchance des Jahrzehnts/Nike – Vorweihnachtlicher Konter?
19.12.24 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank gesucht
19.12.24 How Gold Became One of the World"s Favorite Assets
19.12.24 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung schwächer erwartet
18.12.24 Klimawandel treibt Kaffee- und Kakaopreise auf Rekordhöhe
18.12.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Palo Alto Networks, Fiserv & Motorola Solutions mit François Bloch
17.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’842.99 19.98 BS5S9U
Short 12’128.70 13.40 BTGS6U
Short 12’539.51 8.93 BT9SAU
SMI-Kurs: 11’414.84 19.12.2024 17:31:42
Long 10’897.12 18.98 SSQMTU
Long 10’686.06 13.89 SSOMSU
Long 10’223.92 8.97 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zinsentscheidung: Keine Änderungen bei der Bank of Japan
Volkswagen-Aktie fester: Verhandlungen in VW-Tarifrunde dauern an
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen auf Vortagesniveau -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos investiert in KI-Startup und NVIDIA-Konkurrent Tenstorrent
thyssenkrupp-Aktie verliert: Millionen-Investition in Tochterwerft in Wismar
S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beendet den Handel im Minus
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
Schwache Performance in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels schwächer
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch höher: EU schaut sich mögliche Verbindung von Ozempic zu seltener Augenkrankheit an
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Äusserungen des Microsoft-Chefs belasten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten