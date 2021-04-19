Little Caesars Names Jeremy Vitaro as Chief Development Officer

DETROIT, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain, announced today that Jeremy Vitaro has been named Chief Development Officer. This role is responsible for new unit growth domestically and around the world, and Vitaro will drive the organization's efforts to further capitalize on the phenomenal global opportunity of the Little Caesars brand.

Vitaro most recently served as Vice President of U.S. Development at Dunkin' Brands where, for the past 18 years, he held various franchise leadership positions. He brings this extensive development experience to Little Caesars at a time when the chain's revolutionary Pizza Portal® pickup and delivery options have led to a surge in brand interest among consumers and franchise prospects.

"Little Caesars is experiencing one of its largest periods of domestic and international expansion in its 60+ year history," said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. "With a very attractive business model, strong brand awareness and quality products, we are thrilled for Jeremy to join our team, continue our momentum and provide new growth opportunities for entrepreneurs all over the world."

Now in 27 countries and territories, Little Caesars most recently entered Colombia, Singapore, Peru and Chile. Later this year, new stores are set to open in Portugal, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The brand is actively seeking to grow in new markets across Europe, Southeast Asia and South America, as well as in existing markets, such as Spain, Canada, Latin America and the Philippines. Opportunities also exist in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Tampa and other U.S. markets.

Before spending nearly two decades guiding both international and U.S. growth for Dunkin', Vitaro lived in Italy where he served companies including Casoni S.P.A. and the Benedict Group in various franchise leadership roles. Vitaro holds master's degrees in business administration from Columbia Business School and in economic history from Stanford University.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to join a world-renowned brand primed for continued expansion," said Vitaro. "Little Caesars is poised to experience further exponential growth due to its affordable prices, quality products and rewarding business model. I look forward to helping guide Little Caesars towards continued success and working with entrepreneurs interested in growth opportunities."

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

