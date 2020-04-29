Little Caesars® Customers Donate Over 125,000 Pizzas -- And Counting -- As Part Of Brand's "Pie It Forward" Initiative

DETROIT, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain that recently announced a 1 million pizza donation to healthcare workers and first responders, is announcing that its customers have already contributed an additional 125,000 pizzas to the effort by donating via their app and on LittleCaesars.com. The customer-donated pizzas are above and beyond the brand's 1 million pizza commitment.

Customer contributions will go toward pizza servings at hospitals, police departments, and fire departments around the nation over the coming weeks. Delivery of the customer-donated pizzas will be coordinated by Little Caesars and its thousands of independent franchisees.

"As a family company, we wanted to thank our healthcare heroes in the best way we know how - by delivering millions of wholesome meals to them around the country," says President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano. "The fact that so many of our customers have jumped on board to contribute even more shows that the spirit of kindness and generosity is alive and well, even during times of crisis."

Little Caesars recently announced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. Little Caesars is home of Pizza Portal, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only chain to feature truly contactless pickup nationwide. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

About Little Caesars® Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT ILITCH COMPANIES

The Ilitch companies represent leading brands in the food, sports and entertainment industries, including Little Caesars, Little Caesars Fundraising Program, the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Champion Foods, Olympia Development and MotorCity Casino Hotel. The organization also has a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. Ilitch Charities, a non-profit organization, was created by the founder's family to positively impact lives and empower communities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-caesars-customers-donate-over-125-000-pizzas----and-counting----as-part-of-brands-pie-it-forward-initiative-301049528.html

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza