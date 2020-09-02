Little Albion Boutique Hotel Launches the Ultimate Uber-Luxe Doggie Staycation Package

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone barking mad in lockdown? If working from home has taught us anything, it's that everything is better with a furry friend by your side. To say thanks for the endless video calls, constant walkies, cuddles and companionship, treat your best friend to the ultimate five-star Plush Pup Package staycation at Surry Hills' Little Albion, a Crystalbrook Collection Boutique Hotel.

From 1 September, guests and their four-legged luggage can book Sydney's most extravagant Plush Pup Package staycation with all the bells and whistles (and a few chew toys too). Housed within a former convent dating back to 1903, Little Albion's 35 unique rooms bring the very best of Surry Hills to life with eclectic design and bespoke hospitality while staying true to its heritage DNA.

The pooch pampering will begin on arrival with bakery treats from Mimi & Munch. Once your pup is adequately fuelled for a day of exploring, prepare to take on Sydney's trendiest suburb with a personalised collar and lead from The Daily Edited.

If inner-Sydney isn't home, the hotel's 'A pup's ultimate guide to Sydney' will ensure you hit all the best dog-friendly parks, cafes and bars on offer.

After you've sipped and snacked your way through Surry Hills' quirky coffee shops, treat your fur baby to a trip to DOGUE Bondi, where they will be indulged with a personal styling session to ensure they are always looking their best. Your pup will be fitted for the latest in dog accessories and apparel, taking home a DOGUE Design Collection cable knit jumper and a designer dog bed.

If you feel like exploring the city solo, or have a few human commitments to attend to, Dogs @ Play will take care of your pup, making sure they are just as spoiled as you. You can rest assured your pooch will have the time of their life during their afternoon day spa experience. The choices for treatments are endless – from a blueberry facial, sensitive skin PH neutral water spa and volcanic mud bath, to a salon-fresh vanilla, coconut or deodorising bubble bath.

Your pooch will be dropped back at the hotel safe and sound in the afternoon by their personal Doggie Butler, so you can both hit the town for dinner looking and feeling your best.

Finally, your four-legged friend will receive an evening turndown service complete with Doglato and doggie eye mask, the perfect way to wind down after a big day.

Starting at $995, the Plush Pup Package staycation package includes:

One-night stay at Little Albion

Mimi & Munch doggie bakery treats and eats on arrival

The Daily Edited personalised collar and lead

Exclusive fitting with DOGUE doggie stylist

Personal doggie butler with Dogs @ Play

Little Albion's 'A pup's ultimate guide to Sydney '

' Evening turndown service with Doglato

Alternatively, opt for a stay with all the love but without so many bells and whistles - pet-friendly rooms start at $270 per night with an additional $50 charge for your dog, which includes a dog bed, blanket and bowl (not for keeps) along with a Mimi & Munch biscuit and a lick pad with a jar of Mimi & Munch Bambi's peanut butter.

Visit crystalbrookcollection.com/little-albion to book. 72 hours' notice required for all Plush Pup Package bookings.

About Little Albion, a Crystalbrook Collection Boutique Hotel

Situated in the heart of Surry Hills, Sydney, Little Albion is an eclectic mix of heritage and contemporary detail true to its own DNA and that of Surry Hills. Housed within a unique heritage building full of history, dating back to its original construction in 1903 as a former school convent, the property was transformed into a modern boutique hotel in 2018. The hotel features 35 uniquely designed rooms, a dedicated team of hosts on hand around the clock to offer individualised service, a rooftop garden oasis with views over Surry Hills and Sydney city and an honour bar featuring top shelf beverages and gourmet nibbles.

About Crystalbrook Collection

Crystalbrook Collection is one of Australia's leading sustainable and innovative independent hospitality companies. Each hotel in the portfolio carries an authentic expression of its location, a passion for responsible luxury, considered design and a twinkle of fun for a uniquely enriching experience.

Crystalbrook Collection is an Australian tourism and hospitality group. Its portfolio includes:

- Riley, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, Cairns, Queensland

- Little Albion, a Crystalbrook Collection Boutique Hotel, Sydney, New South Wales

- Byron at Byron, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, Byron Bay, New South Wales

- Bailey, a Crystalbrook Collection Hotel and Residence, Cairns, Queensland – opening September 2020

- Flynn, a Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, Cairns, Queensland – opening March 2021

- Kingsley, a Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, Newcastle, New South Wales – opening April 2021

The Group also owns and operates a collection of ten restaurants, three spas, Crystalbrook Station and its subsidiary pastoral businesses.

Mindfully Safe

Mindfully Safe was launched by Crystalbrook Collection in response to Covid-19. The programme focuses on reducing travel anxiety by providing mindfulness and meditation tools developed in partnership with mental-wellbeing group The Indigo Project. Crystalbrook will also donate $5 to mental support service Beyond Blue for every stay booked directly until the end of 2020. Mindfully Safe also incorporates cash free transactions and heightened deep-cleaning hygiene measures.

Learn more here:

https://www.crystalbrookcollection.com/mindfully-safe

Crystalbrook Collection and Ghassan Aboud Group

Crystalbrook Collection is owned by accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist Ghassan Aboud. Ghassan Aboud Group is a multi-business conglomerate engaged in automobiles, real estate, retail, bespoke catering, media and logistics. In business for more than two decades, the group operates from its global headquarters in the United Arab Emirates with offices in Australia, Belgium, China, Jordan and Turkey.

